Regulatory News:

Following the communication of 4 September, Groupe SEB (Paris:SK) is pleased to announce that it has completed the acquisition of KRAMPOUZ SAS.

Specialized in design, manufacturing and marketing of crepe makers, waffle makers, planchas and grills

KRAMPOUZ enhances both Groupe SEB's Professional and premium Consumer ranges.

From now on, KRAMPOUZ will benefit from the Group's global and extensive distribution network, while adding gardening and Do it Yourself ("DiY") chains in which it is marketed.

www.krampouz.com

Next key dates October 29 after market closes 9-month 2019 sales and financial data

Find us on… www.groupeseb.com

World reference in small domestic equipment, Groupe SEB operates with a unique portfolio of 30 top brands including Tefal, Seb, Rowenta, Moulinex, Krups, Lagostina, All-Clad, WMF, Emsa, Supor, marketed through multi-format retailing. Selling more than 350 million products a year, it deploys a long-term strategy focused on innovation, international development, competitiveness and service to clients. With products being present in over 150 countries, Groupe SEB generated sales of approximately €6,8 billion in 2018 and had more than 34,000 employees worldwide.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191007005625/en/

Contacts:

Investor/Analyst Relations

Groupe SEB

Financial Communication and Investor Relations

Isabelle Posth and Raphaël Hoffstetter

Campus SEB 112 chemin du Moulin Carron

69130 Ecully

comfin@groupeseb.com

Phone:+33 (0) 4 72 18 16 04

Media Relations

Groupe SEB

Corporate Communication Dept

Cathy Pianon

com@groupeseb.com

Phone: . 33 (0) 6 33 13 02 00

Image Sept

Caroline Simon

Claire Doligez

Isabelle Dunoyer de Segonzac

caroline.simon@image7.fr

cdoligez@image7.fr

isegonzac@image7.fr

Phone:+33 (0) 1 53 70 74 70