Regulatory News:
Following the communication of 4 September, Groupe SEB (Paris:SK) is pleased to announce that it has completed the acquisition of KRAMPOUZ SAS.
Specialized in design, manufacturing and marketing of crepe makers, waffle makers, planchas and grills
KRAMPOUZ enhances both Groupe SEB's Professional and premium Consumer ranges.
From now on, KRAMPOUZ will benefit from the Group's global and extensive distribution network, while adding gardening and Do it Yourself ("DiY") chains in which it is marketed.
www.krampouz.com
Next key dates
October 29 after market closes
9-month 2019 sales and financial data
Find us on… www.groupeseb.com
World reference in small domestic equipment, Groupe SEB operates with a unique portfolio of 30 top brands including Tefal, Seb, Rowenta, Moulinex, Krups, Lagostina, All-Clad, WMF, Emsa, Supor, marketed through multi-format retailing. Selling more than 350 million products a year, it deploys a long-term strategy focused on innovation, international development, competitiveness and service to clients. With products being present in over 150 countries, Groupe SEB generated sales of approximately €6,8 billion in 2018 and had more than 34,000 employees worldwide.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191007005625/en/
Contacts:
Investor/Analyst Relations
Groupe SEB
Financial Communication and Investor Relations
Isabelle Posth and Raphaël Hoffstetter
Campus SEB 112 chemin du Moulin Carron
69130 Ecully
comfin@groupeseb.com
Phone:+33 (0) 4 72 18 16 04
Media Relations
Groupe SEB
Corporate Communication Dept
Cathy Pianon
com@groupeseb.com
Phone: . 33 (0) 6 33 13 02 00
Image Sept
Caroline Simon
Claire Doligez
Isabelle Dunoyer de Segonzac
caroline.simon@image7.fr
cdoligez@image7.fr
isegonzac@image7.fr
Phone:+33 (0) 1 53 70 74 70