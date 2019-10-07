Regulatory News:

At the end of July, Orano, in partnership with AEMCO, won a €12 million contract from the CEA for the turnkey supply and operation of a processing and packaging unit for legacy nuclear fuels at the Cadarache site (Bouches-du-Rhône, France).

After evacuating the old equipment and cleaning up the workshop to house the new processing unit, the teams will install and operate equipment specifically designed for the repackaging in canisters of some 120 radioactive fuel assemblies. The entire project, from design studies to the final clean-up of the premises prior to their handback to the CEA is planned to take place over a period of six years.

Alain Vandercruyssen, Director of the Orano Dismantling and Services business, underlined "the excellent work done by the engineering and field teams to present our client CEA with an offer that is tailored to their exact need. This commercial success further establishes Orano's expertise in the processing of radioactive waste of all types, including the design of tailor-made equipment to ensure that the final packages meet the highest safety standards."

About Orano

Orano transforms nuclear materials so that they can be used to support the development of society, first and foremost in the field of energy.

The group offers products and services with high added value throughout the entire nuclear fuel cycle, from raw materials to waste treatment. Its activities, from mining to dismantling, as well as in conversion, enrichment, recycling, logistics and engineering, contribute to the production of low-carbon electricity.

Orano and its 16,000 employees bring to bear their expertise and their mastery of cutting-edge technology, as well as their permanent search for innovation and unwavering dedication to safety, to serve their customers in France and abroad.

Orano, giving nuclear energy its full value.

About AEMCO

AEMCO, a 100% subsidiary of REEL International, is a turnkey solutions provider in the fields of maintenance, safety, design, manufacturing and retrofitting, as well as a supplier of specific industrial toolings.

AEMCO can rely on a workforce of 200 technicians and engineers specialized in maintenance design and engineering and in the overall maintenance of process units.

