Aptean Inc.: Aptean Announces Acquisition of Food Technology Leader Beck

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Oct. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aptean, a global provider of mission-critical enterprise software solutions, announced today the acquisition of Beck, a leading provider of enterprise resource planning ("ERP") solutions for the food industry. This acquisition accelerates Aptean's move toward expansion of its diverse portfolio of cloud-based solutions for all segments of the food industry and further extends its core competencies to serve more distinct areas of the marketplace as it continues undergoing digital transformation.

"Acquiring Beck is an essential part of our journey to becoming the principal provider of enterprise software for food organizations," said TVN Reddy, CEO of Aptean. "The dedicated focus and expertise of this organization combined with Aptean will allow us to provide solutions industry-wide. Regardless of your type of food business, we have a solution that can meet your needs."

Beck enhances Aptean's capabilities to offer niche food organizations with the specific features and functionality required to run their businesses better. Both organizations share a mutual commitment to developing market-leading SaaS solutions utilizing Microsoft technology.

Beck provides enterprise software solutions designed to help the food industry, including rice, nuts, grains, beans, fresh and frozen fruits, meats and dairy processing. Its core platform bcFood is a modern, all-in-one ERP solution with vertical-specific functionality to address the unique requirements of food processors, manufacturers, distributors and global trade organizations.

"For more than 30 years, we have proudly built relationships and serviced customers in the food industry," said Beck CEO Bruno Johansson. "Joining forces with Aptean will allow us to offer better, more comprehensive cloud solutions for every type of food organization to accelerate its digital transformation."

