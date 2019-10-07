iDocs Web LLC: IDOCSWEB and Rosie Connectivity Solutions Announce Alliance to Market and Distribute Turnkey Telemedicine Platform to LTPAC Industry

DALLAS, TX, and SAVANNAH, GA / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2019 / Rosie Connectivity Solutions (RCS) and iDocsWeb announced a partnership to offer a unique, economical turnkey telemedicine solution to long-term and post-acute care (LTPAC) facilities that incorporates the iDocsWeb software platform installed on a multi-functional Rosie mobile nursing cart.

"This partnership is a first of its kind within LTPAC, integrating an advanced telemedicine platform with familiar and trusted medical hardware - both optimized for use in the skilled nursing environment," says Dr. Anton Georgiev, iDocsWeb medical director. "The alliance represents a step forward in dealing with the challenge of continually rising unneeded hospital readmissions plaguing long-term and post-acute care residents."

Telemedicine is rapidly gaining acceptance in the skilled nursing environment, enabling residents to have access to physicians around the clock and avoid potentially unnecessary trips to the hospital emergency department. In addition, adding telemedicine services has enabled skilled nursing facilities to dramatically decrease unnecessary rehospitalizations, which can trigger fines and reductions in reimbursements from Medicare, Medicaid and some private payors.

Rosie Connectivity Solutions and iDocsWeb Partnership

With the Rosie Connectivity Solutions' RosieONE™ telehealth-enabled mobile nursing cart, a caregiver or nurse in the skilled nursing facility can launch the iDocsWeb application on the RosieONE tablet at bedside. Within minutes the resident has a videoconference visit with their doctor. In addition, iDocsWeb offers SNFs access to its network of specialists and optional after-hours physician coverage.

"With quality and ease of use being top priorities for both of our products, a partnership with iDocsWeb seemed a natural fit that will offer a seamless and economical solution for telemedicine adaption," says Marie Booker, Rosie Connectivity Solutions' owner and senior vice president. "Instead of purchasing a dedicated telemedicine cart, nursing homes can use the multi-functional RosieONE mobile nursing cart for telemedicine visits. With the iDocsWeb application installed on the tablet that's on the Rosie cart, the facility can have access to a provider 24 hours a day, seven days a week."

"The synergism created from this partnership is a natural fit for both organizations," says iDocsWeb CEO and founding partner, Suresh Nellore, MD. "We share in the same philosophy of patient centric quality healthcare. Combining the two solutions will enable our clients to deliver that care at the highest possible level."

For more information about the RosieONE™ turnkey telemedicine platform or iDocsWeb, email info@nurserosie.com or call 1-800-841-1109.

About Rosie Connectivity Solutions

Rosie Connectivity Solutions and Nurse Rosie Products have been trusted partners in the long-term and post-acute care (LTPAC) industry since 1977. Enhancing its core offering of medical devices and supplies, Rosie focuses today on the development of an expanding, user-friendly, telemedicine-compatible platform and devices that enable nurses to seamlessly, accurately and securely transfer clinical data wirelessly from bedside to the Electronic Health Record (EHR).

Rosie is headquartered in Savannah, Georgia, and is proud to serve more than 2,500 skilled nursing facilities in all 50 states. For more information please visit: www.NurseRosie.com.

About iDocsWeb

iDocsWeb is a telemedicine company founded in 2013 that serves residents in long-term and post-acute care facilities who are in need of healthcare advice for non- life-threatening illnesses or injuries. The iDocsWeb cloud-based and HIPAA compliant Telemedicine solution provides consultation with a doctor within minutes. It is striving to bring comfort to patients without the agony of long, tedious and costly visits to the hospital emergency department, while avoiding the potential exposure to various healthcare associated infections.

For more information please visit www.idocsweb.com or call 800-990-7993

