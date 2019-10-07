Consumer Choice Award recognizes Auto Show Sales & Finance among the Top Automotive Retailers in Canada

WINNIPEG, CANADA / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2019 / Auto Show Sales & Finance, a locally-owned independent auto dealership has been named the 2020 Consumer Choice Award Winner. This annual award recognizes and promotes business excellence in Canada, and has been doing so for over thirty years.



"It is our mission to recognize and promote business excellence in communities across Canada, Auto Show Sales & Finance is now part of a very select group of businesses recognized by the consumers of Winnipeg for their business excellence. We are proud to have our brand aligned with Auto Show Sales & Finance." Jeff Havercroft, Vice President, Consumer Choice Award.

Consumer Choice Award lets customers know that they are dealing with a company that cares deeply about their products, services and clients. Auto Show Sales & Finance has shown throughout the 2019 calendar year an exceptional level of customer satisfaction, standing out as the leader in their industry based on customer experience and feedback.



"It is humbling and exciting both to receive this recognition. We are by no means perfect, but we are sincere in constantly working to improve as an organization. This Consumer Choice Award is a validation of our team's efforts and commitment towards continually improving the automotive shopping experience. We are grateful to have the opportunity to serve Winnipeg and our surrounding communities, and feel incredibly fortunate we have attracted a team of individuals fulfilled in helping others. Thank you to our clients for your patronage and kind words these past few years! " - Joe Kupfer, Auto Show Partner