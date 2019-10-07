100% "Solar-after-Sunset" with batteries storing the entire daily solar production to supply green power in the evening to Guam Power Authority's customers

ENGIE EPS (Paris:EPS) has been informed thatthe Power Authority of Guam, a U.S. territory in the Western Pacific, has selected ENGIE as successful bidder for the construction of two Solar-plus-Storage projects under a 20-year power purchase agreement, in the context of Phase III of the "Renewable Energy Resource" program. The Guam Power Authority (GPA) is now considering ENGIE, the lowest bidder amongst those qualified in the competitive tender process, for contract award.

The two "Solar-after-Sunset" systems proposed by ENGIE integrate more than 50 MWp of solar PV with approx. 300 MWh of battery energy storage to render 100% of the daily solar production available for up to 7 hours after sunset.

ENGIE EPS will supply the innovative battery storage design and act as full energy storage solution provider and system integrator, supported by its strategic partner Samsung SDI.

Carlalberto Guglielminotti, Chief Executive Officer at ENGIE EPS commented "We are proud to contribute to Guam Power Authority's pioneering vision. This is an iconic project which sets a paradigm shift for the zero-carbon transition: ENGIE EPS's technological edge makes it now possible to provide solar power at night cheaper than conventional generation."

The project is scheduled to be online in July 2022 to deliver over 85 GWh of clean dispatchable energy annually, in line with the island's target of sourcing over 25% of energy from renewables.

ENGIE will now work with GPA to obtain the approvals for the 20-year power purchase agreement by the Consolidated Commission on Utilities and the Guam Public Utilities Commission. Formal award is expected by GPA after this process is completed and at the end of the regulatory recourse period.

About ENGIE EPS

ENGIE EPS is part of the ENGIE group and specializes in energy storage solutions and microgrids that enable intermittent renewable sources to be transformed into a stable power source. Listed on Euronext Paris (EPS:FP), ENGIE EPS is listed in the CAC Mid Small and the CAC All-Tradable indices. Its registered office is in Paris and conducts its research, development and manufacturing in Italy.

For more information: www.engie-eps.com

About ENGIE

Our Group is a global reference in low-carbon energy and services. In response to the urgency of climate change, our ambition is to become the world leader in the zero-carbon transition "as a service" for our customers, in particular global companies and local authorities. We rely on our key activities (renewable energy, gas, services) to offer competitive turnkey solutions.

With our 160,000 employees, our customers, partners and stakeholders, we are a community of Imaginative Builders, committed every day to more harmonious progress.

Turnover in 2018: EUR 60.6 billion. The Group is listed on the Paris and Brussels stock exchanges (ENGI) and is represented in the main financial indices (CAC 40, DJ Euro Stoxx 50, Euronext 100, FTSE Eurotop 100, MSCI Europe) and non-financial indices (DJSI World, DJSI Europe and Euronext Vigeo Eiris World 120, Eurozone 120, Europe 120, France 20, CAC 40 Governance).

