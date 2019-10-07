Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. Announces Flagship Location "Maison Gaucho - Buenos Aires"

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2019 / Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB:VINO), a company that owns and operates a growing collection of luxury assets, including high-end fashion and accessories e-commerce, real estate holdings and premium wines in Argentina, announced today that they have begun construction on the first location for their luxury fashion brand Gaucho - Buenos Aires. The forthcoming retail space, to be located on the ground floor of Gaucho Group Holdings' wholly owned boutique hotel, "Algodon Mansion," will be branded under Gaucho - Buenos Aires' high end collection "Maison Gaucho - Buenos Aires," which is defined by precision tailoring, fine textiles and distinctive details. Maison Gaucho - Buenos Aires will also serve as a touch point for the brand's sportswear line "Gaucho Sport," as well as the brand's growing line of luxury leather goods, accessories, and fragrance collection. Maison Gaucho - Buenos Aires' anticipated opening is slated for the holiday season, with a projected grand opening for early December.

The space's features will include a coffee/espresso lounge, decorated with purchasable fashion and art, and will be optimized so that customers and hotel guests alike can work and interact. "We have reimagined this early 20th century edifice by introducing a central, state of the art lounge," said Hugo Mur, principal and lead architect of Hugo Mur Arquitecto, who will design the space. "All of the materials used in construction will be locally sourced, highlighting patterns and artisanal craftsmanship of the culture we are celebrating. We are able to realize a modern style by utilizing these foundations, further demonstrating a unique contemporary glamour. Maison Gaucho - Buenos Aires will help to define Gaucho - Buenos Aires' ethos and aesthetic, welcoming both new and returning guests to experience the spirit of Argentina in an inspiring space".

"Although Gaucho - Buenos Aires will continue to operate on a predominantly e-commerce and pop-up shop business model, this flagship location in the heart of the historic Recoleta neighborhood of Buenos Aires allows the consumer an opportunity to experience the brand's style, quality, and uniqueness first-hand" said the brand's CEO and Founder Scott Mathis. "Gaucho's atelier is also currently located at Algodon Mansion, and as we continue to grow, it is important that we allow our consumers a chance to experience our story. This flagship venue will help facilitate that."

Following its recent U.S. debut at New York Fashion Week in September, Gaucho - Buenos Aires plans to continue its rollout with a multi-year plan that includes pop-up shops in various domestic and international locations. Initial target cities include Berlin, Tokyo, Barcelona, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Dallas, and Aspen.

Please follow the brand on Instagram @gauchobuenosaires and visit GauchoBuenosAires.com today to sign up for insider fashion news, behind-the-brand stories, exclusive invitations, and special access to wait lists and pre-ordering.

About Gaucho - Buenos Aires

Drawing on the cosmopolitan vibe of Buenos Aires and the spirit of traditional gaucho culture, Gaucho - Buenos Aires (http://www.gauchobuenosaires.com) is a new destination for luxury ready-to-wear and leather accessories. Weaving artisan techniques and materials into innovative contemporary designs, Gaucho is gaining traction as an emerging designer brand to watch.

About Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc.

Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. owns and operates Gaucho - Buenos Aires, the e-commerce luxury fashion and leather accessories brand that offers buyers around the world some of Argentina's best fashion and apparel items, including what the county is well-known for: quality leather goods and accessories. For more than ten years, our mission has been to source and develop opportunities in Argentina's undervalued luxury real estate and consumer marketplace. With our proprietary collection of wine, hospitality, fashion brands, and real estate holdings as a foundation, we seek to build our luxury brands of Gaucho - Buenos Aires and ALGODON; brands of prestige, distinction and elegance. We begin with a focus on the quality and reputation of Algodon's award-wining wines, which serve as ambassador for our luxury lifestyle properties and other real estate assets. As we continue to produce the ultra-fine wines for which we have become recognized, we expect that our reputation for quality will continue to grow and accordingly increase the value of our brand and real estate holdings. For more information, please visit www.gauchogroupholdings.com.

CONTACT:

Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc.

Rick Stear

Director of Marketing

212.739.7669

rstear@gauchoholdings.com

SOURCE: Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/562299/Gaucho-Group-Holdings-Inc-Announces-Flagship-Location-Maison-Gaucho--Buenos-Aires