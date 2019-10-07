Anzeige
Montag, 07.10.2019

WKN: A2DKCH ISIN: NL0012169213 Ticker-Symbol: QIA 
Xetra
07.10.19
17:35 Uhr
29,440 Euro
+0,370
+1,27 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
TecDAX
Prime Standard
DAX International 100
MDAX
27,600
28,400
22:17
29,190
29,380
22:00
ILLUMINA
ILLUMINA INC Chart 1 Jahr
ILLUMINA INC276,35+0,40 %
QIAGEN NV29,440+1,27 %