Peer M. Schatz to step down as CEO to pursue new opportunities

Remains as Special Advísor to facilitate a smooth transition

Search started for permanent CEO to lead QIAGEN in next growth phase

Thierry Bernard to act as interim CEO, working in tandem with CFO Roland Sackers

QIAGEN N.V. (NYSE: QGEN; Frankfurt Prime Standard: QIA) announced today that Peer M. Schatz, Chief Executive Officer, has notified the Company that, after 27 years at QIAGEN, he has decided to step down as Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Management Board. He will remain with QIAGEN as Special Advisor to the Supervisory Board and transition into this role in the coming weeks. The Supervisory Board will now start a search for a permanent CEO. In the meantime, Thierry Bernard, Senior Vice President, Head of Molecular Diagnostics Business Area, will now act as interim CEO and work in tandem with Roland Sackers, Chief Financial Officer.

"It has been a tremendous privilege to serve as the CEO of QIAGEN for such a long time. I am incredibly proud of the market and technology leadership that we have created and what our teams and partners have accomplished together," said Peer M. Schatz. "QIAGEN has contributed to modern molecular biology in a way very few companies have had the honor to do. We can build on a strong culture of openness, agility and dedication to ensuring that our customers can rely on our premier solutions to gain superior molecular insights."

Dr. Håkan Björklund, Chairman of the QIAGEN Supervisory Board, said: "I know that I speak for everyone at QIAGEN in thanking Peer Schatz for his exceptional contributions and dedication to the Company. We all owe him tremendous gratitude for his outstanding leadership and track record that have contributed to the creation of a true success story in the life sciences industry and enabled such great advances in science and healthcare. We respect his decision to pursue other interests. We are, however, pleased that he will remain involved with QIAGEN as a Special Advisor and sharing his in-depth knowledge, extensive network and experience. We want to thank Thierry Bernard for accepting this interim role, providing leadership during this transition and working closely in tandem with Roland Sackers."

Please find the full press release here

A picture of Peer Schatz can be downloaded here

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191007005794/en/

Contacts:

John Gilardi

Vice President Corporate Communications and Investor Relations

+49 2103 29 11711 and +1 240 686 2222

john.gilardi@qiagen.com



Phoebe Loh

Associate Director Investor Relations

+49 2103 29 11457

phoebe.loh@qiagen.com



Dr. Thomas Theuringer

Senior Director Public Relations and Digital Communications

+49 2103 29 11826 and +1 240 686 7425

thomas.theuringer@qiagen.com



Robert Reitze

Senior Manager Public Relations

+49 2103 29 11676

robert.reitze@qiagen.com



www.twitter.com/qiagen

www.facebook.com/QIAGEN