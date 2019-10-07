Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - October 7, 2019) - Composite Alliance Group Inc. (TSXV: CAG) (formerly CanAsia Financial Inc.) (the "Company") announces that it has completed a non-brokered private placement of unsecured debentures (the "Debentures") in the principal amount of USD$351,507.25. The Debentures accrue interest at 5% per year, mature October 7, 2024 and are payable at any time by the Company without penalty.

The proceeds from the sale of the Debentures will be used for a compensation payment pursuant to a settlement agreement among the Company, a former distributor and two shareholders of the former distributor dated September 10, 2019. The purpose of this settlement agreement is to allow the Company to acquire the exclusive distributorship of certain equipment-related products from the former distributor in China. The completion of the settlement agreement is conditional on the Company entering into a new distributorship agreement. The Debentures are subject to a four month hold period from the date of issuance. This is a non-arm's length transaction as the subscriber to the Debentures is Team Alpha Limited, an entity controlled by Jim Hsieh, a director, officer and shareholder of the Company.

For further information, please contact Dale Burstall, Corporate Secretary and Director, via email at dale@burstall.com.

