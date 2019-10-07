GreatLike Media: fetii is Now Offering Free Rides to New Users

fetii is the Leading Provider of On Demand Group Rides with Thousands of Satisfied Customers to Date

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2019 / fetii has revolutionized the way large groups get to their destination. The on-demand group transportation company fetii, has only grown and expanded ever since its launch. It has become one of the most downloaded group transportation apps on the App store as well as on the Google Play store.

fetii App

If you don't know what fetii is, it is an app that provides on-demand group rides. fetii is different from other on-demand ride transportation companies in that one vehicle can fit your entire party. Companies such as Uber and Lyft have a maximum of 6 passengers that can fit in their vehicles.

Depending on the fetii vehicle you decide to book, it can fit up to 30 passengers. Yes, that means you no longer have to take separate vehicles to get to the same destination. Now, you can ride with all your friends and the fun doesn't have to end.

First Ride Free

For users that have not tried out fetii, the company is offering them a free first ride. All you have to do is download the fetii app from the app store, book your ride, and then check-in to start your free ride. New users are encouraged to take advantage of this first free ride offer as it is unknown when this offer will end.

When booking your first free ride, you can choose which fetii vehicle you would like to ride. There are two types of fetii vehicles, the fetii bus and the fetii van. The fetii van can fit up to 14 passengers , while the fetii bus can fit up to 30 passengers. Your first free ride can be used with any of the fetii vehicles.

fetii has met the demand users were wanting in the group transportation industry. fetii has the capability of holding up to 30 passengers, which is similar to a party bus, while still providing the same on-demand service as Uber and Lyft. With its planned expansion into College Station in Texas, fetii is sure to rise even more in popularity.

To learn more about pricing, location, or the company itself, check out the fetii app or the fetii website. The fetii app is available to download on Android and iOS devices through the app store. fetii can also be found on different social media platforms including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.

