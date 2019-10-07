Web Presence: Bishop Tracie Williams Dickey Uses God's Word to Help People Reach Their Full Potential

PITTSBURGH, PA / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2019 / Bishop Tracie Williams Dickey, D. Min., D.D., of Deliverance Tabernacle Ministries Intl., has devoted her life to helping others discover divine enlightenment. With decades of experience as a church and community leader, international keynote speaker, author, teacher, mentor, and motivational speaker, she has been and continues to be a bastion of hope and faith for the people of Pittsburgh and beyond. A Certified International Conference Speaker, the CEO of Destiny Enterprises and founder and Sr. Pastor of Deliverance Tabernacle Ministries Intl. has proven herself an Apostolic and Prophetic Voice to the Nations. As Bishop Tracie Williams Dickey has achieved her present success through faith and following God, she guides her congregants in their journey to reach their full potential through His teachings.

Bishop Tracie Williams Dickey has crafted a unique 5-Fold Ministry which she delivers through her church, as well as publications and regular international speaking engagements and broadcasts including: The Power of Deliverance Broadcast, The A.W.A.K.E. Women's Broadcast (Anointed Women Acclaimed For Kingdom Empowerment), and The Men on the Move Men's Broadcast. A God-appointed Bishop, she is regarded as a specialized gift to the body of Christ, fulfilling her purpose on earth to heal and guide the wounded and lost. Her messages of hope, healing, and restoration through Divine Prophetic Revelation empowers others to regain faith and hope and embark on their divine destiny.

"Blessed is the man that trusteth in the Lord, and whose hope the Lord is. For he shall be as a tree planted by the waters, and that spreadeth out her roots by the river, and shall not see when heat cometh, but her leaf shall be green; and shall not be careful in the year of drought, neither shall cease from yielding fruit," Bishop Tracie Williams Dickey said, quoting Jeremiah 17:8.

Known as The Voice with a Vision, Bishop Tracie Williams Dickey is respected in religious circles and her community as a compassionate, genuine, and righteous leader with a lion's courage and lamb's heart. Just as God loves all of His children, Bishop Tracie Williams Dickey addresses all in her ministries, inviting individuals of all backgrounds and walks of life to hear God's word and walk with her to a higher plane of self-awareness, faith, and fulfillment. Whether listeners are plagued by personal or professional tribulations, health hardships, or other challenges, Bishop Tracie Williams Dickey is there to listen and advise, guiding them through trials great and small with meditations on God and reassurance of His grace and intention.

"Only God can take the impossible & make it possible. Align your faith with the impossible and watch God miraculously make it tangible," Bishop Tracie Williams Dickey said.

As evinced by the numerous testimonials on Bishop Tracie Williams Dickey's and Deliverance Tabernacle Ministries Intl.'s websites and social media pages, Bishop Tracie Williams Dickey is the voice of promise and a better tomorrow for thousands of devoted followers. But international acclaim is not what drives the Bishop. It is a heartfelt desire to see others reach their potential and become what they were born to be in the vision of their Creator.

To schedule an interview with Bishop Tracie Williams Dickey, visit https://www.bishoptraciedickey.org/bishop-tracie-dickey/ for more information.

