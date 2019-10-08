Prophecy Development Corp.: Prophecy Announces $4,000,000 Private Placement

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2019 / Prophecy Development Corp. ("Prophecy" or the "Company") (TSX:PCY)(OTC:PRPCF)(Frankfurt:1P2N) announces that it is undertaking a non-brokered private placement (the "Placement") involving the issuance of 10 million Common Shares of the Company (the "Shares") at a price of $0.40 per Share to raise aggregate gross proceeds of $4,000,000.

Company management and directors will purchase 400,000 Shares of the Placement.

The Shares will be subject to a minimum hold period of four months plus one day from the date of issue.

Closing of the Placement is expected to occur by October 23, 2019. Finder's fee in connection with the Placement may be payable in Shares or cash. The Placement and finder's fees are subject to the approval of the TSX and other customary closing conditions.

Proceeds of the Placement are expected to be used to develop Prophecy's mineral projects and for general working capital purposes.

About Prophecy

Prophecy is developing Pulacayo silver project in Bolivia and Gibellini vanadium project in Nevada. Further information on Prophecy can be found at www.prophecydev.com.

PROPHECY DEVELOPMENT CORP.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"John Lee"

Executive Chairman

For more information about Prophecy, please contact Investor Relations:

+1.604.569.3661 ext. 101

ir@prophecydev.com

www.prophecydev.com

