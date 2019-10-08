Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 08.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 612 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JE48 ISIN: US26210C1045 Ticker-Symbol: 1Q5 
Tradegate
07.10.19
20:30 Uhr
17,970 Euro
+0,264
+1,49 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
Vor-IPO
1-Jahres-Chart
DROPBOX INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DROPBOX INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
17,902
18,010
07.10.
17,908
17,986
07.10.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
DROPBOX
DROPBOX INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DROPBOX INC17,970+1,49 %