TOKYO, Oct 7, 2019 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu has been chosen for inclusion in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI World), the world's leading Socially Responsible Investment (SRI)(1) index. This is the 20th time for Fujitsu to have been included in this index since its creation in 1999.DJSI World is a stock index offered cooperatively by US-based S&P Dow Jones Indices and Switzerland-based RobecoSAM Indices that selects companies for their excellent sustainability, based on an analysis from the perspective of economics, the environment, and society.Annually, 2,500 companies are eligible globally for this designation, and the top 10% of businesses per industry are chosen from the perspective of sustainability. Including Fujitsu, 318 companies were selected for DJSI World in 2019, 33 of which were Japanese companies.Fujitsu achieved high evaluations in the IT services & Internet Software and Services industry group on the basis of its environmental initiatives, such as "Environmental Reporting", and its efforts related to the area of society, including its "Corporate Citizenship and Philanthropy" and "Human Rights" initiatives.Fujitsu will continue to advance business activities from the perspective of the environment, society, and governance (ESG), and as a truly global ICT company, further increase its efforts to contribute to the sustainable development of society and the Earth.(1) Socially Responsible Investment (SRI) A method of investing that, in addition to the usual investment on the basis of financial analysis, also values a company's social responsibility and contributions to society, the environment, and corporate governance.About Fujitsu LtdFujitsu is the leading Japanese information and communication technology (ICT) company, offering a full range of technology products, solutions, and services. Approximately 132,000 Fujitsu people support customers in more than 100 countries. We use our experience and the power of ICT to shape the future of society with our customers. For more information, please see www.fujitsu.com.This release can be found at https://www.fujitsu.com/global/about/resources/news/press-releases/2019/.Source: Fujitsu LtdContact:Copyright 2019 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.