The lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York on behalf of all those who purchased Capital One securities between February 2, 2018 and June 29, 2019 (the "Class Period"). The case, Minsky v. Capital One Financial Corporation, No. 19-cv-05594 was filed on October 2, 2019, and has been assigned to Judge Carol Bagley Amon.

The lawsuit focuses on whether the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by failing to disclose that: (1) the Company did not maintain robust information security protections, and its protection did not shield personal information against security breaches; (2) such deficiencies heightened the Company's exposure to a cyber-attack; and (3) as a result, Capital One's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On July 29, 2019, after the market closed, Capital One announced in a press release that on July 19, 2019, Capital One suffered a data breach affecting over 106 million individuals in the United States and Canada.

According to the criminal complaint brought by the Federal Bureau of Investigation against Paige A. Thompson, the purported hacker, though some of the data was tokenized or encrypted, "data including applicants' names, addresses, dates of birth and information regarding their credit history ha[d] not been tokenized." United States of America v. Paige A. Thompson, a/k/a "erratic", Case No. MJ19-0344 (W.D. Wash. Jul. 29, 2019) (Compl. at 8).

On this news, Capital One's stock price fell from $96.92 per share on July 29, 2019 to $91.21 per share on July 30, 2019-a $5.71 or 5.89% drop.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

