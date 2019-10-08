The global lymphopenia therapeutics market size is poised to grow by USD 392.51 million during 2019-2023, according to a new report by Technavio, progressing at a CAGR of close to 4% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by the increasing risk factors for lymphopenia. Also, the growing initiatives from government agencies and rising awareness about the underlying causes of lymphopenia are anticipated to boost the growth of the lymphopenia therapeutics market.

Increasing incidence of risk factors including infectious diseases, autoimmune diseases, inherited diseases, or other blood diseases is leading to rising cases of lymphopenia. Highly prevalent contagious diseases including hepatitis and tuberculosis are increasing the risk of lymphocytopenia, which in turn, will lead to a surge in lymphopenia cases. Furthermore, autoimmune diseases, including lupus, rheumatoid arthritis, and other chronic conditions are also contributing to the growing incidence of lymphopenia. This has led various government and non-government organizations to conduct awareness programs. These initiatives towards increasing awareness about the several risk factors of lymphopenia will contribute to the lymphopenia therapeutics market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Lymphopenia Therapeutics Companies:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. is involved in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacturing, marketing, distribution, and sale of innovative medicines. In December 2018, the company collaborated with Vedanta Biosciences Inc., to announce a clinical trial for evaluating OPDIVO in combination VE800 in patients with advanced cancers. The company offers SUSTIVA and DAKLINZA to treat chronic hepatitis C.

CSL Ltd.

CSL Ltd. operates in key business segments, including CSL Behring and Seqirus. The company's key offerings for the lymphopenia therapeutics market including Hizentra and Privigen. It launched the US FDA approved Privigen for the treatment of adults suffering from chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy for improving neuromuscular disabilities.

Gilead Sciences Inc.

Gilead Sciences Inc. offers a wide range of products, including BIKTARVY, STRIBILD, GENVOYA, ATRIPLA, TRUVADA, DESCOVY, HARVONI, and SOVALDI. The company has also collaborated with healthcare industry participants including Galapagos NV, Carna Biosciences Inc. and Renown Institute for Health Innovation to introduce innovative drug discovery platforms.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

GlaxoSmithKline Plc operates in key business segments, including pharmaceuticals, vaccines, and consumer healthcare. The company offers a wide range of products including BENLYSTA, RETROVIR, DOVATO, TRIUMEQ, TIVICAY, and COMBIVIR. Also, in August 2019, the company completed its transaction with Pfizer to combine its consumer healthcare businesses into a world-leading joint venture.

Grifols SA

Grifols SA operates in key business segments, including bioscience, diagnostic, hospital, bio supplies, and others. The company mainly offers GAMUNEX-C and Flebogamma for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency and idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura. Furthermore, in July 2019, the company received the US FDA approval for XEMBIFY to treat primary immunodeficiencies.

Technavio has segmented the lymphopenia therapeutics marketbased on the end-users and region.

Lymphopenia Therapeutics Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Acquired lymphopenia

Inherited lymphopenia

Lymphopenia Therapeutics Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

North America

Europe

Asia

ROW

