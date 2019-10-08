Accenture (NYSE: ACN) will support TenneT, a leading European electricity transmission system operator, in integrating numerous business processes on SAP S/4HANA. This integration is designed to increase efficiency of processes across TenneT's operations in the Netherlands and Germany.

TenneT handles electricity transmission services, system services and facilitating the energy market. TenneT's collaboration with Accenture is the next step in harmonizing TenneT's business processes across both markets, including finance, HR, warehousing and logistics, procurement, maintenance and preservation, and asset management.

TenneT will use Accenture myConcerto, a fully integrated digital platform that will standardize and accelerate TenneT's migration to SAP S/4HANA to deliver more business value. Accenture will team with TenneT to create a blueprint and roadmap that delivers the required business value and mitigates risk during project execution.

"TenneT not only wants to enable the energy transition, but also to advance it," said Carina Krastel-Hoek, Senior Manager Financial Services Corporate at TenneT. "Therefore, it's important that we harmonize, optimize and further automate our internal processes. SAP S/4HANA provides a modern, flexible and standard solution that is intended to provide better insight into processes in the Netherlands and Germany. Accenture understands the challenges of a complex transformation project and has demonstrated that it has the right accelerators and the right team to execute this modernization in a controlled way."

Roy Ikink, managing director in Accenture's Resources group in the Netherlands, added: "We're not just helping TenneT implement a new technology platform, we understand the organizational challenges the company is facing now and in the future. By working with them to manage this, we can make sure the implementation of SAP S/4HANA is sustainable and deliver this strategic project for TenneT in a controlled and predictable way and prevent disruptions to the business and its customers."

As part of the program, Accenture will also provide change management services to help enable successful execution and help TenneT employees in both countries get the most value from the new system.

