Cybersprint is pleased to announce two new partnerships with European resellers enbiz engineering and business solutions (Germany) and Romsym (Romania). These new partnerships underline our growth and European leadership in Digital Risk Protection. During trade fair it-sa, Europe's leading cyber security exhibition from 8-10 October, we will showcase the innovative Digital Risk Protection solutions that help customers take advantage of digitisation while lowering their risk of online threats.

Cybersprint's CEO Pieter Jansen: "We are delighted to work together with our two new European partners in our strive to help organisations to control their online footprint and prevent attacks. We empower them to timely identify online vulnerabilities using our Digital Risk Protection solutions".

Digital Risk Protection

Cybersprint developed an innovative Artificial Intelligence powered Digital Risk Protection Saas platform that automatically maps, monitors and manages online risks to an organisation over a broad range of digital channels. By providing organisations with continuous, real-time and actionable insights into their digital attack surface and the digital risks that threaten them, they get regain control over their digital infrastructure and are empowered to combat current cyber threats.

About Romsym

With over 25 years of experience Romsym is one of the most prestigious suppliers of IT solutions in Romania and Eastern Europe. They offer the latest technologies to deal with the (security) challenges their partners face. The IT solutions they offer in the market have a high performance resulting in profit to the organisations using them. Romsym will help Cybersprint to exploit the Eastern European market. Next to that Cybersprint will be present at their exclusive customer day at 24 October 2019. More information: www.romsym.ro

About enbiz engineering and business solutions

enbiz is committed to partner with Cybersprint to service their clients in the Frankfurt region. They not only offer high-quality technology solutions in cyber security, but also support organisations in the conception and introduction of appropriate technical and organisational security strategies. As an engineering service provider, enbiz works together with their clients to guarantee appropriate IT support, implementation and training. More information: www.enbiz.de

Cybersprint at it-sa 2019

Cybersprint and some of their valued partners will be present at the it-sa, Europe's leading trade fair for IT security in Nuremberg (Germany). We will demonstrate our innovative Digital Risk protection solutions at the Cybersprint stand (Hall 10, stand 617) and at the Holland IT Security House (Hall 10, stand 512). Organisations are invited to stop by and receive a free Quickscan that will give interesting and unexpected insights into theirs digital attack surface and digital risks. Read more about our innovative security solutions at: www.cybersprint.com

