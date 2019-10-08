Kemira Oyj: Invitation: Kemira to publish January-September 2019 results on October 24, 2019

Kemira Oyj

October 8, 2019 at 9 am (CET+1)

Invitation: Kemira to publish January-September 2019 results on October 24, 2019

Kemira Oyj will publish its January-September 2019 results on Thursday, October 24, 2019 around 8.30 am Finnish time. The presentation material and the webcast recording will be available on the above mentioned company website.



You can attend the Q&A session via a conference call. In order to participate in the conference, please call ten minutes before the conference begins:

FI +358 981 710 310

SE +46 856 642 651

UK +44 333 300 08 04

Conference ID: 22787398#





Conference ID: 22787398#

Kemira Oyj

Olli Turunen, Vice President, Investor Relations

Tel. +358 40 552 8907