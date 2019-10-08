Anzeige
Dienstag, 08.10.2019

WKN: 893079 ISIN: FI0009004824 
Frankfurt
08.10.19
08:00 Uhr
13,390 Euro
+0,190
+1,44 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
08.10.2019 | 08:05
Kemira Oyj: Invitation: Kemira to publish January-September 2019 results on October 24, 2019

Kemira Oyj
Press Release
October 8, 2019 at 9 am (CET+1)

Invitation: Kemira to publish January-September 2019 results on October 24, 2019

Kemira Oyj will publish its January-September 2019 results on Thursday, October 24, 2019 around 8.30 am Finnish time. The presentation material and the webcast recording will be available on the above mentioned company website.

You can attend the Q&A session via a conference call. In order to participate in the conference, please call ten minutes before the conference begins:

FI +358 981 710 310
SE +46 856 642 651
UK +44 333 300 08 04
US +1 631 913 14 22


Conference ID: 22787398#

For more information, please contact


Kemira Oyj
Olli Turunen, Vice President, Investor Relations
Tel. +358 40 552 8907

Kemira is a global chemicals company serving customers in water intensive industries. We provide best suited products and expertise to improve our customers' product quality, process and resource efficiency. Our focus is on pulp & paper, oil & gas and water treatment. In 2018, Kemira had annual revenue of around EUR 2.6 billion and 4,915 employees. Kemira shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. www.kemira.com


