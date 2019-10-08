MILAN, Oct 8, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - The 25th IFSCC (International Federation of Societies of Cosmetic Chemists) Conference took place at the MiCo Milano Congressi in Milan, Italy from 30 Sept - 2 October, gathering members from the international cosmetic science and technology industry to discuss and present on leading and up-and-coming cosmetic technologies. Pechoin, a well-established Chinese cosmetics company, was invited to attend the conference, and Pechion researcher Liu Yan was granted the 2019 Maison G de Navarre Young Scientist Prize for his paper 'The Human Skin Microbiome: A New Way to Beauty'.This year, Pechoin had the honor of making both podium and spoken poster presentations, with peer speakers including L'OREAL, Shiseido, Merck, BASF, Symrise, KOSE, POLA and Kolmar, and papers covering the most advanced research topics in the world cosmetic industry. This year's 2019 Young Scientist Prize recognized the researchers at Pechion. Last year, Pechoin received the 2018 Innovation Golden Award for its study on sunscreen protection for Asian skins, 'New Innovative Sunscreen for Protection of Skin Types IV - V'. These successive awards affirm the research and development capacity at Pechion.The IFSCC has always been an arena for cosmetic brands from across the world. More recently, companies from Asia, and China in particular, began to join the IFSCC, drawing attention to brands such as Pechoin. Through the annual IFSCC gatherings, Asian brands have managed to exhibit their R&D and innovation capabilities, as well as the importance they attach to fostering young researchers. As IFSCC President Prof Juergen Lademann said, given time Pechoin will lead the Chinese cosmetic industry in going global and integrating with the world community in cosmetic science and technology.Media contact:Contact: kukiCompany: PechoinEmail: lingyf@pechoin.comWebsite: http://www.pechoin.comShanghai Pechoin Daily Chemical Company Ltd.Source: PechoinCopyright 2019 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.