Banyan Tree Residences Riverside Bangkok Projects Its Ultra-Luxury Condominium in Sweden to Fascinate Scandinavian Investors

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nirvana Daii PLC, a renowned Thai property developer, has introduced the latest ultra-luxury residential project, Banyan Tree Residences Riverside Bangkok, collaborated with Banyan Tree group, an international hospitality brand, at Residence Fastighetsmäkleron on October 9th to 10th, 2019 to fascinate Scandinavian investors. Partnered with Christie's International Real Estate can market its high net worth customers for Banyan Tree Residences Riverside Bangkok.

Awarded the Residential High-rise Architecture and Residential High-rise Development categories at Asia Pacific Property awards 2019-2020 marks Banyan Tree Residences Riverside Bangkok as the top of the range in its design and architect in Thailand. This world-class masterpiece was designed in collaboration with SCDA, world's top architecture design company from Singapore.

Banyan Tree Residences Riverside Bangkok is a luxury freehold condominium designed for the ultimate living experience. The tranquility, rarity, and impeccable quality of craftsmanship form the core values that reflect "The Sanctuary for Your Soul" concept. The 45-storey building houses 133 units on 6,000 sq. m. of facilities. 2-Bedroom (160 sq. m.) is available from 17 Million SEK. Total privacy is ensured with only 4 units per floor, private lift. Situated within 16 meters from Chao Phraya Riverbanks, the curtain walls offer a panoramic riverscape and a remarkable view of the stylish city and historical landmarks of Bangkok. While tucked away from the chaos of the bustling city, the condominium is easily accessible via expressway, sky train, underground transit stations as well as via private shuttle boat allowing the residents to commute back and forth to the CBD.

The residents can enjoy their luxury living experience through exceptional 5-star hotel services, world-class spacious facilities featured with 24-hour concierge service, spa therapy, private dining with chef's table style, private parking, limousine and airport transfer service alongside a mixture of luxurious amenities including a swimming pool and sunken jacuzzi with panoramic sights of Chao Phraya River and Bangkok city and a yoga deck to relieve their mind, body and soul. Together with the privileged service globally, the Banyan Tree Private collection specially offers complimentary stays at exclusive villas in incredibly breathtaking locations worldwide up to 7 nights per year as well as 10% - 50% discounts and special privileges.

Discover the ultimate living experience in Bangkok and find out more information about the project at https://www.banyantreeresidencesriversidebangkok.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1006636/Banyan_Tree_Residences_Riverside_Bangkok.jpg