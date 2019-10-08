Wray Castle Group, a new holding company, dedicated to serving the global Telecommunications and Cybersecurity industries announces it has acquired Wray Castle Training. Group announces plans to expand within the MENA region.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191007005668/en/

Fraser Curley, Group Chairman, Wray Castle Group (right) and Andrew White, Group Chief Executive Officer, Wray Castle Group (left). (Photo: Business Wire)

Established in 1958, Wray Castle Training is the leading telecommunications training provider. Delivering effective learning pathways, from entry-level graduate through to experienced professionals, using a broad spectrum of teaching methods including online, distance learning and classroom.

Having delivered training courses in over 55 countries, customers include: Vodafone, BT, Orange, T-Mobile, BAE Systems, government agencies, energy and transportation utilities (Network Rail, E.on), and regulators (OFCOM).

Wray Castle Group is managed by GCC telecoms veterans, Fraser Curley, former executive at Saudi Telecom (STC) and Andrew White, former executive at Zain Saudi Arabia.

Fraser Curley, Chairman of Wray Castle Group commented, "the telecommunications industry globally faces the unprecedented challenges of needing to deploy 5G in an environment of relentless pressure to reduce costs and increase efficiency, and the everpresent threat of cyberattack, both to their operations and their customer base. Wray Castle is the pre-eminent source of telecoms training and knowledge transfer within the industry and we aim to become the professional services provider of choice for addressing the ever-broader knowledge-based challenges our clients face. Given our 5G track record with clients such as Vodafone and BT, we know that Wray Castle can add tremendous value across the MENA region."

Andrew White, Chief Executive Officer of Wray Castle Group commented, "Wray Castle Training has an impressive track record of providing industry-leading training solutions to the largest global telecommunications companies in relationships that span decades. Our clients use our learning solutions to ensure that their technical staff lead the industry, and these solutions have a proven track record of delivering tangible learning outcomes. It is very easy and straightforward for new clients to deploy our proven solutions and gain access to the full range of our training material.

Wray Castle Group now consists of three divisions: the Telecommunications Training division; the Consulting division, serving telecommunications service providers on matters including: strategy, regulation, MVNO, Internet of Things (IoT), network deployment, planning and optimisation, including 5G; and the Business Transformation division, who have successfully tackled some of the most difficult corporate transformations in the telecommunications sector."

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191007005668/en/

Contacts:

Georgie Brasher

info@wraycastle.group

www.wraycastle.group

www.wraycastle.com

+44 (0) 3303 211 800