Regulatory News:

Arkema (Paris:AKE) has successfully brought on stream a new production line for ultra-high performance polyamide 12 powders at the Mont plant in France. The Group thus increases its global capacity by over 50% to support the increase in demand for fast-growing niche industrial applications, in particular in the coatings, personal care, composites and 3D printing markets.

This investment of some €20 million in specialty polyamide powders at Mont in France will contribute to the Group's strategy to accelerate its development in advanced materials.

Arkema's specialty polyamide 12 powders are marketed under the brand name Orgasol. They are known for their exceptionally narrow particle size distribution and their outstanding toughness. They are often used in high performance formulations for the coatings and personal care markets, as well as in advanced composite materials for the aerospace market. Thanks to their stability and recyclability, they are also extensively used in the fast-growing 3D printing market.

"The Mont site has a long, proven legacy in the production of specialty powders," said Erwoan Pezron, Global President of Arkema's Technical Polymers Business Line. "With this new production capacity, we continue to actively support our customers' continued growth in cutting edge applications, notably in high performance coatings, composites and 3D printing."

A designer of materials and innovative solutions, Arkema shapes materials and creates new uses that accelerate customer performance. Our balanced business portfolio spans high-performance materials, industrial specialties and coating solutions. Our globally recognized brands are ranked among the leaders in the markets we serve. Reporting annual sales of €8.8 billion ($10.4 billion) in 2018, we employ approximately 20,000 people worldwide and operate in close to 55 countries. We are committed to active engagement with all our stakeholders. Our research centers in North America, France and Asia concentrate on advances in bio-based products, new energies, water management, electronic solutions, lightweight materials and design, home efficiency and insulation. www.arkema.com

Arkema

420, rue d'Estienne d'Orves F-92705 Colombes Cedex France

Tel.: +33 1 49 00 80 80 Fax: +33 1 49 00 83 96

A French société anonyme (limited company) with share capital of €754,701,730 Registered in Nanterre: RCS 445 074 685

arkema.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191007005724/en/

Contacts:

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACTS

Béatrice Zilm +33 1 49 00 75 58 beatrice.zilm@arkema.com

Arié Taïeb +33 1 49 00 72 07 arie.taieb@arkema.com

Peter Farren +33 1 49 00 73 12 peter.farren@arkema.com

MEDIA CONTACTS

Gilles Galinier +33 1 49 00 70 07 gilles.galinier@arkema.com

Véronique Obrecht +33 1 49 00 88 41 veronique.obrecht@arkema.com