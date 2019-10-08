Public Affairs Division Global Communications Department Toyota Motor Corporation Tel: +81-3-3817-9926

Toyota City, Japan, Oct 8, 2019 - (JCN Newswire) - Toyota Motor Corporation (Toyota) announces plans to release its new model "Granace"(1) in 2019, through Toyota vehicle dealers nationwide.Prior to its rollout, the new Granace will be unveiled at the Toyota Auto Body Co., Ltd. (Toyota Auto Body) booth at the 46th Tokyo Motor Show 2019. With "OPEN FUTURE" as its theme, this year's Tokyo Motor Show will be held from October 24 through November 4 at Tokyo Big Sight(2).A full-size wagon(3), the new Granace commands outstanding presence, making full use of the broad 5.3 meters in length(4) and 1.97 meters(4) in width as a high-quality and comfortable interior space. Adopting a semi-bonnet(5) package, two types of seating arrangements are available: the six-seater with seats in three rows of two, and the eight-seater with seats in four rows of two. The Granace features high-quality performance, delivering sophisticated riding comfort, superior control stability, and a spacious interior.(1) The model's name is taken from the word "gran," which means "big or great" in Spanish, and "ace," which means "top or excellent person" in English.(2) The 46th Tokyo Motor Show 2019 will be held at Tokyo Big Sight from October 24 through November 4, with press days on October 23 and 24, a special invitation day on October 24, and general public days from October 25 through November 4.(3) Full-size body with a total length of 5 meters or more(4) Based on Toyota measurements(5) Vehicle design in which the driver's seat is positioned at the rear end of the powertrain, resulting in a very short bonnetAbout Toyota Motor CorporationToyota Motor Corporation (TMC) is the global mobility company that introduced the Prius hybrid-electric car in 1997 and the first mass-produced fuel cell sedan, Mirai, in 2014. Headquartered in Toyota City, Japan, Toyota has been making cars since 1937. Today, Toyota proudly employs 370,000 employees in communities around the world. Together, they build around 10 million vehicles per year in 29 countries, from mainstream cars and premium vehicles to mini-vehicles and commercial trucks, and sell them in more than 170 countries under the brands Toyota, Lexus, Daihatsu and Hino. For more information, please visit www.toyota-global.com.Source: Toyota Motor CorporationContact:Copyright 2019 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.