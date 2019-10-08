Upgraded PTP grandmaster clocks deliver precise, robust timing and industry's most compact form factor

ADVA (FSE: ADV) today announced that it has extended the capabilities of its compact Oscilloquartz PTP timing technology to enable power utility and broadcast networks to achieve sub-microsecond synchronization. Now electricity companies can harness the accuracy needed for smart power grids, and media enterprises can meet key timing challenges. The two upgraded solutions are the pluggable OSA 5401, the market's smallest PTP grandmaster clock, and the highly versatile OSA 5405, an integrated PTP grandmaster with dual GNSS antenna and receiver. Both technologies have proved critical in the telecommunications industry, where they have been widely deployed across the globe. They offer outstanding precision and unrivaled design density. Thanks to unique spoofing and jamming detection capabilities, they also provide unbeatable availability.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191008005048/en/

The OSA 5401 and OSA 5405 now enable power utility and broadcast networks to achieve sub-microsecond synchronization (Photo: Business Wire)

"This upgrade is big news for utility and media network operators looking to harness the most advanced innovation in their field. With our OSA 5401 and 5405 bringing new levels of accuracy and resilience to their infrastructure, they can reap the benefits of emerging bandwidth-intensive, latency-sensitive applications," said Nir Laufer, senior director, product line management, Oscilloquartz, ADVA. "These devices are feature rich and incredibly efficient. But as well as their versatility, what really sets them apart is their extremely small footprint and low power consumption. This is key to bringing packet time distribution to the edge of network. With our technology ensuring sub-microsecond synchronization, smart grids can perform flexible, real-time decision making, as well as monitoring and automated maintenance. And for media companies, the possibilities for high-quality, interactive broadcasting from any location are enormous."

The OSA 5401 and OSA 5405 now comply with the latest PTP profiles for time, frequency and phase synchronization in both power utility and broadcast networks. These include the IEC/IEEE 61850-9-3 Power Utility Profile for precise time distribution and clock synchronization in electrical grids with an accuracy of 1µs, and SMPTE 2059 for synchronizing video and audio equipment over packet networks. By supporting NTP, both solutions also enable enterprises to run an on-premises NTP server for high levels of accuracy and uncompromised availability. What's more, the OSA 5401 and OSA 5405 include advanced GNSS jamming and spoofing detection mechanisms, which are integrated in a centralized AI-based GNSS assurance toolkit.

Taking up zero real estate and using very little power, the OSA 5401 can be deployed in the most space-restrictive locations. Its capabilities include multi-constellation GNSS (GPS/GLONASS/BEIDOU) and accurate time and frequency recovery, even in challenging environments such as urban canyons. Available in both indoor and outdoor variants, the OSA 5405 radically simplifies and extends the reach of GNSS antenna installation by allowing operators to forget about archaic and expensive RF cables and instead use simple Ethernet over copper cables or optical fiber. With the OSA 5405, highly precise GNSS-sourced synchronization is supported by network-based SyncE and PTP backups for highly stable sub-microsecond timing accuracy.

"Our mission is to make precise, resilient and affordable timing available in every industry. Both our OSA 5401 and OSA 5405 have had a significant impact on communication service provider networks, supporting mass small cell rollout and the transition to 5G connectivity. Now we're ready to bring accurate, reliable and cost-efficient PTP timing to the edge of power and broadcast networks," commented Ulrich Kohn, director, technical marketing, ADVA. "One feature of these devices that will prove key to network operators in these industries is their unique spoofing and jamming detection capabilities. These work on two layers. Firstly, network elements identify disruption autonomously. Then, on top of that, a layer powered by AI analyzes information from multiple devices. Using machine learning, this delivers the highly sophisticated and extremely robust protection needed for machine type communication applications in energy grid protection and control."

Further information can be found in these slides: https://adva.li/power-and-broadcast-slides

A supporting solution brief is also available: https://adva.li/broadcast-solution-brief

About ADVA

ADVA is a company founded on innovation and focused on helping our customers succeed. Our technology forms the building blocks of a shared digital future and empowers networks across the globe. We're continually developing breakthrough hardware and software that leads the networking industry and creates new business opportunities. It's these open connectivity solutions that enable our customers to deliver the cloud and mobile services that are vital to today's society and for imagining new tomorrows. Together, we're building a truly connected and sustainable future. For more information on how we can help you, please visit us at www.adva.com

About Oscilloquartz

Oscilloquartz is a pioneer in time and frequency synchronization. We design, manufacture and deploy end-to- end synchronization systems that ensure the delivery and assurance of highly precise timing information over next-generation packet and legacy networks. As an ADVA Optical Networking company, we're creating new opportunities for tomorrow's networks. For more information, please visit us at www.oscilloquartz.com

Published by:

ADVA Optical Networking SE, Munich, Germany

www.adva.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191008005048/en/

Contacts:

For ADVA press:

Gareth Spence

t +44 1904 699 358

public-relations@adva.com

For ADVA investors:

Stephan Rettenberger

t +49 89 890 665 854

investor-relations@adva.com