Moorgate Benchmarks, the index company driving change, today announced the closing of its Series A funding round, securing a significant investment from ETFS Capital. The investment will enable Moorgate Benchmarks to accelerate growth by building out its full-service offering to capitalise on a range of near-term opportunities.

Moorgate Benchmarks' mission is to enable index providers and product issuers to create new products that deliver true choice to all investors. Experts in designing, managing and calculating indices for clients; streamlining operations using leading-edge technology; and implementing best practice governance systems to meet EU Benchmarks Regulation, the firm is challenging an industry ripe for disruption.

Co-Founders of Moorgate Benchmarks Tobias Sproehnle, CEO and Gareth Parker, Chief Indexing Officer, said: "The indexing industry is in urgent need of transformation since the dominant index providers currently offer investors limited choice and are inflexible. Moorgate Benchmarks is solving this problem by offering index providers and product issuers the services they need to innovate and deliver true choice to all investors. We are delighted to have secured a significant investment from ETFS Capital which will accelerate the build-out of our full-services, flexible offering."

Graham Tuckwell, Chairman, ETFS Capital, said: "We believe in Moorgate Benchmarks' vision and our investment will help accelerate its delivery. Ultimately, we see this as a partnership for the longer term, as achieving this vision is a marathon, not a sprint."

