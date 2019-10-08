The global sparkling red wine market size is poised to grow by USD 216.16 million during 2019-2023, according to a new report by Technavio during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

Sparkling Red Wine Market Analysis Report by distribution channel (offline and online) and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA) 2019 2023.

An increase in global consumption of sparkling red wine and rising trend of wine tourism is anticipated to boost the growth of the sparkling red wine market. Sparkling red wine has gained prominence over other wines in recent years due to the increasing benefits of red wine. Some varieties of sparkling red wine are known to contain resveratrol, a plant compound, which helps in reducing cholesterol and chances of blood clot formation. Also, sparkling red wine is beneficial for diabetic patients and those who have dementia. Furthermore, it is also suitable for skin and helps in improving memory. These advantages are expected to play a vital role in gaining the attention of the consumers, which in turn, will drive the sparkling red wine market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Sparkling Red Wine Companies:

Major Five Sparkling Red Wine Companies:

Accolade Wines

Accolade Wines offers sparkling red wine under its notable brands including Hardys and House of Arras. Hardys Sparkling Shiraz and House of Arras A by Arras Premium Cuvée NV are among the products offered by the company. Also, in July 2019, the company launched Malb-Echo Falls into the growing Malbec wine market.

Azienda Agricola Ca' de Noci

Baxter International Inc. operates in the wines segment while offering a wide variety of wines under its major brands such as Querciole, Notte di Luna, Gheppio, Aresco, and Sottobosco. The company offers sparkling red wine through its brand Sottobosco. The product provided by the company is Ca'de Noci sottobosco.

Bird in Hand Winery Pty Ltd.

Through the Unified segment, Bird in Hand Winery Pty Ltd. offers several products, including wines, cellar door, the gallery restaurant, and collaborations and concerts. The company provides Sparkling Pinot Noir as a significant product in the sparkling red wine category.

Charlie Echo

The wines segment at Charlie Echo offers sparkling red, white, and rosé wine made from grapes obtained from local vineyards. Also, 2018 Darkstar and 2015 The Kraken are among the products offered by the company.

Domaine Chandon, Inc.

Domaine Chandon Inc. offers sparkling red wine prepared with the rich and concentrated flavors of plum, black cherry, and sweet cranberry.

Technavio has segmented the sparkling red wine marketbased on the end-users and region.

Sparkling Red Wine Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Offline

Online

Sparkling Red Wine Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Europe

North America

APAC

South America

MEA

Sparkling Red Wine Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Offline

Online

Sparkling Red Wine Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Europe

North America

APAC

South America

MEA

