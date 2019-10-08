

Conceptual Image of AR Mini Mock-up Car

DENSO CORPORATION Phone: 81-566-25-5594 Fax: 81-566-25-4509

TOKYO, Oct 8, 2019 - (JCN Newswire) - DENSO Corporation will exhibit at the 46th Tokyo Motor Show, taking place October 24-November 4, 2019, in Tokyo Big Sight. On October 24, at 10:15-10:30 a.m., Koji Arima, president and CEO of DENSO Corporation, will kick off the company's participation in the show with a press conference.For this year's show, DENSO will focus on three solution areas: "Security Solutions," "Energy Solutions" and "Connected Solutions" to support its larger show theme of "Implementing Capabilities to Create a Future Transportation Society." At the booth, DENSO will introduce its most innovative vehicle products in interactive way through the AR(1) miniature simulator. The simulator, along with DENSO's other booth features, will give show goers firsthand experience of DENSO's core technologies in the three solutions areas, and highlight the company's ability to solve social problems as it creates new value in mobility.Safety SolutionsIn order to achieve a safe society without traffic accidents, DENSO is developing technologies and products that provide extensive safety for new cars and vehicles already on the road. At the booth, a variety of advanced safety products will be displayed, such as pedal-down acceleration controls. In addition, DENSO will feature a space with only 1 lux of light, or so-called "moonlight darkness," in which visitors can experience the performance of DENSO image sensors and millimeter wave radars using projections and minicars.Energy SolutionsTo achieve greater environmental sustainability, DENSO is developing energy-related solutions like automotive energy management and energy surplus storage, as well as various powertrains to meet customer needs. The booth will provide an easy-to-understand display about DENSO's approach to electrification, a longtime focus for the company and the key to effective energy solutions in transportation. DENSO will also introduce motors, inverters and battery monitoring units that are essential to electric vehicles(2).Connected SolutionsIn order to deliver car occupants more convenient and comfortable amenities in transit, DENSO is innovating systems and technologies that connect vehicles to the cloud and various services. On the DENSO URBAN MOVES connected simulation car at the booth, visitors will be able to experience the convenience and fun of life in three scenarios: travel, business and everyday life.(1) Augmented Reality(2) Hybrid Vehicle (HV), Plug-in Hybrid Vehicle (PHV), Fuel Cell Vehicle (FCV), Electric Vehicle (EV)About DensoDENSO is a $48.3 billion global mobility supplier that develops advanced technology and components for nearly every vehicle make and model on the road today. With manufacturing at its core, DENSO invests in its 221 facilities in 35 countries to produce thermal, powertrain, mobility, electrification, & electronic systems, to create jobs that directly change how the world moves. The company's 170,000+ employees are paving the way to a mobility future that improves lives, eliminates traffic accidents, and preserves the environment. Globally headquartered in Kariya, Japan, DENSO spent 9.3% of its global consolidated sales on research and development in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2019. For more information about global DENSO, visit https://www.denso.com/global.Source: DensoContact:Copyright 2019 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.