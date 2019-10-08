Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) Announcement Of Delisting Of Global Depositary Receipts From London Stock Exchange 08-Oct-2019 / 07:58 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. TO: Investment Community FROM: Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations ........................................ SUBJECT: Announcement Of Delisting Of Global Depositary Receipts From London Stock Exchange DATE: October 8, 2019 T. GARANTI BANKASI A.S. has applied to the Financial Conduct Authority, as the UK Listing Authority (the "UKLA"), for: (a) the cancellation of the listing of the Company's Global Depositary Receipts (GDRs), each representing one ordinary share of Reg S ISIN US9001487019/ 144A ISIN US9001487019 and (b) the cancellation of the admission to trading of the GDRs on the London Stock Exchange market. It is anticipated that cancellation of listing and cancellation to trading will take effect from 5th of November, 2019, being 20 business days following the date of this announcement. In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail. We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard. Yours sincerely, Garanti BBVA Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations: Tel: +90 212 318 2352 ..................... Fax: +90 212 216 5902 ..................... E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr ............................................ www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com [1] ........................................ ISIN: US9001487019 Category Code: MSCH TIDM: TGBD OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 22693 EQS News ID: 886709 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=19979b7bae6aeeb49d76141fbe11774c&application_id=886709&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

