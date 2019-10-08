QUANTUM GENOMICS

The company recently reported positive feedback from the FDA for its Phase III programme design for firibastat. There will be two studies required for approval: one focused on efficacy and one on safety. The efficacy study, QGC001/3QG1, will be a three-month 500-patient study comparing firibastat to placebo in difficult-to-treat or resistant hypertension patients who are already on treatments from two or three anti-hypertensive classes. Enrolment is expected to begin by the end of this year with data in H221. The safety study will enrol 750 patients, with 650 staying on the drug for six months and 100 staying on it for a year.

