Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 08.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 612 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 549309 ISIN: DE0005493092 Ticker-Symbol: BVB 
Xetra
08.10.19
10:17 Uhr
9,360 Euro
-0,120
-1,27 %
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
DAX International Mid 100
SDAX
1-Jahres-Chart
BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH & CO KGAA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH & CO KGAA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,385
9,400
10:37
9,380
9,395
10:37
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BORUSSIA DORTMUND
BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH & CO KGAA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH & CO KGAA9,360-1,27 %