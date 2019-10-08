Splash Worldwide Further Strengthens Foundation with New Financial Controller, Leigh Eaton

LONDON, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Creative technology company Splash Worldwide is proud to announce the immediate addition of Leigh Eaton as Financial Controller. His appointment was announced by Splash's Chief Financial Officer, Howard Price.

Eaton joins Splash from the global marketing solutions and technology company Engine, where he served as Commercial Financial Controller since 2018, heading up the Creative and Experience Design division. Eaton earned that post after more than a dozen years supporting multiple Engine Group entities, including Synergy Sponsorship (now ENGINE | Sport), Partners Andrews Aldridge (PAA), Fantastic Thinking, Fuel, Engine Media, Engine Strategy, Trailer Park, NuFu and WCRS. Beginning as a Junior Finance Assistant in 2006, he rose to Management Accountant by 2011, and was named Senior Management Accountant in 2014, with day-to-day financial management responsibilities for numerous Engine Group enterprises.

Splash's Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) Managing Director Natalie Winford was formerly Operations Director for PAA. Based on her solid past working relationship with Eaton, he was recommended highly for this new position.

"Splash is going through a big growth phase, and as part of this, we identified the need for someone to head the EMEA Finance function," Price explained. "Leigh is smart and energetic, he has agency experience, and he has a proven track record for driving bottom lines in the right direction by implementing strong processes."

"After my initial discussions with the Howard, it very quickly became clear that this is a company I want to be part of," Eaton said. "Based on Splash's vision for the future and its current position, I feel very confident about its growing prospects for delivering on its most ambitious business objectives."

To support Splash's mission to Unleash Creativity around the globe, the expanding company continues to seek out dynamic individuals driven to innovate and collaborate with the world's best. To learn more about open positions across its network of offices in North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East, please visit http://bit.ly/SplashWW.

