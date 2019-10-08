Absolutely, London's longest serving courier business, today announces that it has appointed Stuart Godman as its new CEO. After 35 years, Jeremy Thompson is stepping down as Managing Director but will remain with the company as Chairman.

Stuart Godman brings over 30 years of logistics industry experience. Most recently he was Chief Commercial Officer at Connect Group PLC with commercial responsibility across the £1.6bn turnover group with focus on strategy, customer relationships and profitability. Prior to that he was Managing Director of DX Freight, leading the separation of this division from the rest of the DX Group, a leading independent parcel, freight, mail and logistics services company. His career has also spanned senior management roles at group companies of Rentokil Initial.

Stuart has a strong track record of building and growing logistic businesses, both organically and through acquisition, whilst driving profit growth and refining strategic direction. In the course of his career he has demonstrated an ability to build lasting relationships with blue chip customers such as Amazon, John Lewis, Avon Cosmetics and Ikea.

His in-depth knowledge of the courier and logistics industry, leadership qualities, drive and enthusiasm should help accelerate Absolutely's growth and drive its brand presence outside its core London market.

Jeremy commented, 'The Absolutely Board is really looking forward to Stuart joining the business. He will provide further impetus to the Company's development and we are confident that the entire team will enjoy working with him

Stuart commented, 'This is exactly the opportunity that I have been looking for. I greatly admire the company that Jeremy and his team have created and relish the challenge of taking it to the next level in a demanding but exciting industry

About Absolutely

Absolutely is a family run business with a heritage stretching back to 1865. Across its courier operations, the Company employsc.100 people from 3 London locations. Absolutely now comprises over 250 couriers and more than 6,000 corporate accounts ranging from well-known fashion brands to law firms.

The Company provides the following services:

Same day delivery

Chilled delivery

Next day delivery

International delivery

www.askabsolutely.com

