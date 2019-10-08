The 25th China Yiwu International Commodities (Standards) Fair (Yiwu Fair 2019) will open on October 21-25, 2019 in Yiwu the largest small commodity wholesale market in China. With 3,600 booths, Yiwu Fair 2019 will exhibit in nine major categories, and expect 150,000 visitors from 200+ countries.

Yiwu Bana Bag Production, which sells sports and leisure bags in more than 120 countries, has attended the Fair 23 times in the past 24 years. Wang Yuhui, the Founder, said, "Initially, Bana produced not bags but toys. It is Yiwu Fair that made me better understand the trend of the industry. By re-positioning and establishing the brand '8848', the company has stood out from competitors." This year, Wang is less keen on orders, but hopes to consolidate his brand impact on the international market through the platform of Yiwu Fair.

The success of Shuangtong Daily Necessities Co. Ltd. would have been impossible without Yiwu Fair. Chairman Lou Zhongping said, "In 1995, the company urgently needed to open up the international market and Yiwu Fair provided such a platform. In just one year, foreign trade accounted for nearly 70% of the total income." 20 years later, Lou's company has become a leader in the global straw industry and has even participated in the making of a number of international standards.

For Chenmo Plastic, its growth was witnessed by Yiwu Fair, where it developed customers, sold products, and passed the business to a new generation. 13 years ago, Zhao Xianchang, the Founder, attended Yiwu Fair for the first time. Now, his son Zhao Jinchao, the new general manager, said, "Through Yiwu Fair, the company has expanded market channels. The orders from Yiwu Fair account for 15-20% of the annual total, and our products are now turning to target international customers." As Yiwu Fair 2019 approaches, Zhao Jinchao is seriously shortlisting products to be exhibited.

The three companies are among numerous Yiwu Fair exhibitors who have been growing and going global along with the Fair. Meanwhile, Yiwu Fair is a must-visit fair for global buyers for its highly diversified categories and increasing global influence.

For details, http://en.yiwufair.com/Exhibitor/exhibitors

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191008005389/en/

Contacts:

Betty Zhong

service@yiwufair.com