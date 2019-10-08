Technavio has been monitoring the global MRI coils market since 2016, and the market is poised to grow by USD 336.99 million during 2019-2023. Request Free Sample Pages

Read the 143-page research report with TOC on "MRI Coils Market Analysis Report by Patient type (adult and pediatric), by Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW), 2019 2023".

The market is driven by the rising demand for non-invasive diagnostic procedures. Also, the availability of custom MRI coils is further anticipated to boost the growth of the MRI coils market.

End-users, including clinics, hospitals, and diagnostic centers in the developed and emerging economies prefer non-invasive tests for accurate diagnosis of chronic diseases at early stages with minimal incisions. Manufacturers and researchers are increasingly focusing on developing a pocket-sized, wearable, handheld, and next-generation non-invasive diagnostic devices with improved features such as machine learning analytics. Thus, growing advancements in the manufacture of non-invasive diagnostic procedures will drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five MRI Coils Market Companies:

DxTx Medical

The company's key offerings for the MRI coil market include Prostate eCoil MRI Endorectal Coil, Cervix eCoil MRI Endorectal Coil, and Colorectal eCoil MRI Endorectal Coil. Also, in August 2019, the company acquired Bayer's MR endorectal product line for high-resolution imaging of the colorectal, prostate, and cervix anatomies.

Esaote Spa

The company operates in key business segments, including ultrasound, dedicated MRI, healthcare IT, and interventional. Esaote Spa offers key products including 3-Channel Shoulder Coil, DPA C-Spine Coil, and Bilateral TMJ Coil.

General Electric Co.

The company operates in key business segments including power, renewable energy, oil gas, aviation, healthcare, transportation, lighting, and capital. It offers the AIR technology coils, which are lightweight, ultra-flexible, versatile, and durable coils with better versatility, comfort, design, and innovation.

Hitachi Ltd.

The company operates in key business segments, including information telecommunication systems, social infrastructure industry systems, electronic systems equipment, construction machinery, high functional materials components, automotive systems, smart life ecofriendly systems, and others. Hitachi's principal products include WIT Anterior Cervical Coil, High Resolution Foot Coil, and Breast Coil echelon

IMRIS

IMRIS operates through its IMRIS surgical theatre segment. It offers the HC150 and HC300 Flexible Two-Piece Imaging Coils (For Head and Upper C-spine), which is a flexible two-piece design, with posterior and anterior coil elements that provide high-quality MR images.

MRI Coils Patient Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Adult

Pediatric

MRI Coils Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

North America

Europe

Asia

ROW

