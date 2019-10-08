Original-Research: euromicron AG - von GBC AG Einstufung von GBC AG zu euromicron AG Unternehmen: euromicron AG ISIN: DE000A1K0300 Anlass der Studie: Research report (Update) Empfehlung: Buy Kursziel: 6.35 Euro Letzte Ratingänderung: Analyst: Marcel Goldmann, Cosmin Filker Relatively solid revenue development and significant improvement in earnings in HY1 2019; Improvement in revenue and earnings expected in financial year 2019; Successfully implemented capital measures to accelerate the further development of the business model; dilution effect reduces the stock price target; Stock price target: EUR 6.35 (previously: EUR 6.90); Rating: BUY In the first half of 2019, the euromicron Group generated revenue of EUR 146.73 million, down slightly on the previous year's amount of EUR 150.65 million. This development was mainly attributable to the seasonality of revenues in 'Critical Infrastructures' - the second largest segment - which changed compared to the previous year. These year-on-year changes should however be offset by the company's data during the course of the year. As in the past, domestic sales accounted for around 82.0% (previous year: 84.7%), so the majority of the Group's semi-annual revenue was generated in Germany. The solid Group revenue development, and the optimisation measures implemented in individual business units, were also reflected in the key earnings figures. For example, the EBITDA (before IFRS 16) at the end of the first half of 2019 - despite lower revenue compared to the same period in the previous year - significantly increased by EUR 3.76 million to EUR 2.07 million (previous year: EUR -1.67 million). Even at net level, the consolidated result (before IFRS 16) also increased, compared to the previous year's balance sheet date, by EUR 2.31 million to EUR -4.64 million (previous year: EUR -6.95 million). In the summer of the current financial year, euromicron successfully placed a cash capital increase in two tranches. As a result, it acquired Funkwerk AG as a strategic anchor investor with a current participation rate of around 15.4%. This capital measure allowed the technology company to record a total of EUR 9.76 million in liquid assets (gross issue proceeds). The funds raised are intended to be used to accelerate the implementation of the strategic development of the euromicron Group, as well as for general corporate financing. This should accelerate future investments in areas such as the digitalisation of service processes or the further development of digital business models for customers. For the current financial year 2019, we are making a conservative forecast for EBITDA of EUR 18.62 million, which equates to an EBITDA margin of 5.7%. Adjusted for the expected IFRS 16 effects, EBITDA (before IFRS 16) should reach EUR 11.18 million. In the coming financial years 2020 and 2021, we anticipate a further increase in earnings due to the expected further rise in Group revenues, de-veloping economies of scale, greater synergy effects, as well as the planned expansion and improvement of the range of services. In terms of our range of services, we are particularly anticipating a gradual increase in software and service revenues in the coming years. These typically high-margin business areas should boost the Group's profitability. As a result, the Group EBITDA (before IFRS 16) should continue to increase to EUR 13.81 million (2020) and then to EUR 17.88 million (2021). Against the backdrop of the relatively solid current corporate performance and the positive order situation, we have left our forecasts for the current financial year 2019 and the following years unchanged. Despite our unchanged estimates, we have lowered our stock price target to EUR 6.35 per share due to the recently implemented capital measures and the strong dilution effect this has caused (previously: EUR 6.90 per share). Based on the current share price, this results in an unchanged BUY rating. Overall, the technology group should benefit from the increasing capital expenditures of companies in the fields of 'digitalisation' and 'IoT', as well as 'Industry 4.0', due to its broad range of services. In addition, we expect that the planned increase in capital expenditure with which to improve and expand the range offered in the digitalisation solutions segment will pay off in the future. 