Aquavia Spa Debuts a New Corporate Identity

CERVERA, Spain, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aquavia Spa, the leading manufacturer of hot tubs and swimspas, presents its new corporate identity.

The company has decided to reinvent itself and start a new era, with more than 30 years of experience that guarantee the quality of its wide range of products.

The new logo has been developed based on a design of simple and balanced lines, is easy to adapt and its aim is to gain visibility without losing the brand essence.

The change of font to a sans-serif one and the new silver toned palette provide the necessary nuances of design, innovation and exclusivity. A decontextualization that steps back from the obvious blue = water and approaches the potential target.

The idea of the new design arises from the premise of creating a unique and readable logo that defines the company's mission and values.

As for the imagotype, the circle symbolizes perfection and eternity, as it has no beginning or end, and is used to represent the movement of the water. The circular shape projects a positive emotional message reinforcing the brand's image and, in turn, it serves as the stamp of the firm.

About Aquavia Spa

Aquavia Spa is the leading European manufacturer of whirlpools and swimspas for private and public use. Its more than 30 years of experience guarantee the quality of its wide range of products, present in around 40 countries in Europe, Asia and Africa.

Exclusivity, design, technology, comfort... Each spa is designed taking into account the particular needs of the client, with the best materials and finishes.

Aquavia Spa develops and manufactures its own designs, controlling every detail of the production process.

http://aquaviaspa.com/

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1002567/AQUAVIA_Logo.jpg