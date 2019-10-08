The global commercial aircraft angle of attack sensors market size is poised to grow by USD 9.64 million during 2019-2023, according to a new report by Technavio. Request Free Sample Pages

The market is driven by the advent of multi-functional air data sensing probes. Also, the advancement in manufacturing technology is anticipated to further boost the growth of the commercial aircraft angle of attack sensors market.

The multiple-functional air data sensing probe used in commercial aircrafts has a strut mounted on a plate. This strut has multiple pressure sensing ports to support the static pressure sending port, pilot pressure sensing tube, and air temperature sensor. This strut also helps in the measurement of AoA. The implementation of such multiple-functional air data sensing probes equipped with a strut is beneficial as they can be easily removed and replaced in case of malfunction. It also minimizes the cost associated with the maintenance of the system and eliminates excessive maintenance work. Such advantages will drive the growth of the commercial aircraft angle of attack sensors market during the forecast period.

Major Five Commercial Aircraft Angle of Attack Sensors Companies:

Aeroprobe Corp.

Aeroprobe Corp. has business operations under three segments, namely mobile solutions, industrial solutions, and probes. The company offers Air Data Probe, which is an effective, lightweight solution for measuring AoA, angle of sideslip, airspeed, and altitude where mobility is critical.

AMETEK Inc.

AMETEK Inc. owns and operates businesses under various segments, such as electronic instruments and electromechanical. The company offers Air Data Sensors. The company's product line of air data sensors includes total air probes, AoA sensors, total air temperature sensors, air data computers, and stall warning computers.

DepotStar Inc.

DepotStar Inc. has service segments, including contract manufacturing, engineering, and machine shop/tool room. Furthermore, the company offers Alpha Systems AOA. It is an electronic AOA system that utilizes a new pressure measurement technology that can be installed in most aircraft without any significant modifications.

Dynon Avionics

Dynon Avionics operates in product segments, including SkyView, Portable, and Legacy. The company offers Standalone Angle-of-Attack: AOA Pro Sport. The Advanced AOA Pro and AOA Sport are self-contained instruments that provide valuable angle-of-attack information.

Garmin Ltd.

Garmin Ltd. has business operations under business segments such as outdoor, fitness, auto, aviation, and marine. The company offers the Garmin Angle of Attack System. It comprises the GI 260 AoA indicator and GAP 26 angle of attack probe combined with GSU 25 air data computer to display AoA and alerts throughout critical phases of flight.

Technavio has segmented the commercial aircraft angle of attack sensors marketbased on the end-users and region.

Commercial Aircraft Angle of Attack Sensors Aircraft Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Narrow-body aircraft

Wide-body aircraft

Regional jet

Commercial Aircraft Angle of Attack Sensors Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

APAC

Europe

North America

South America

MEA

