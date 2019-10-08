Atos International: Atos wins a contract with leading Spanish airport operator AENA to improve passenger experience and airport operations

Contract includes development of new enterprise apps based on Artificial Intelligence, Biometrics, IoT & Data Analytics

Paris, France; Madrid, Spain - October 8 2019 - Atos, a global leader in digital transformation, has signed a 12-million-euro contract with AENA, the first airport operator in the world in terms of passenger traffic, to manage and transform its airport core applications which are used to run the 46 airports, of which AENA is in charge, in Spain. The initial 3-year contract is worth 11,800,000 euros and is extendable for another 2 years.

Currently AENA uses various customized enterprise applications for the management of airport operations and spaces, its passengers, and for the management of activities related to the services that it provides the airlines.

This contract will ensure that current applications are managed effectively. It will also incorporate the design, development and integration of new applications based on disruptive technologies such as biometric recognition systems for passenger boarding or access to restricted areas, Video and Artificial Intelligence (AI), Big Data and Data Analytics or the Internet of the Things (IoT), in order to offer customers, users and passengers an optimal experience and to make AENA's airport operations more efficient.

Approximately 25% of the activities in the contract will relate to the maintenance of current applications and 75% will be for the development of new applications and functionalities, which will be scaled progressively to the rest of the airports according to their specific needs.

AENA manages 46 airports and 2 heliports in Spain and one in Luton and participates directly and indirectly in the management of another 16 airports in Latin Americai. In the last three years, more than 743 million passengers have passed through Spanish airports which are managed by AENA.

i This includes 12 airports in Mexico, 2 in Colombia and 2 in Jamaica.

