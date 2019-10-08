YDX Innovation Corp.: YDreams Global starts tour of Van Gogh Immersive Exhibition

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 8, 2019 / YDX Innovation Corp (TSX-V:YDX) (OTC PINK:YDRMF) ("YDX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the second city to receive the immersive exhibition named "Landscapes of Van Gogh", created by YDreams Global, a division of YDX.

Set to be open this week, the 2,650 square-foot exhibition was booked by Iguatemi Brasília, a large shopping mall in Brasília, which is the capital of Brazil.

The first installation of the exhibition, in São Paulo, was considered a big success by the Iguatemi Group, bringing close to 22,000 visitors, double of the expected attendance and target number, with almost 90% occupancy rate. The exhibition was also big on conventional and social media with over 800 Instagram posts using the official hashtag, 30 articles online, print and several TV news appearances.

This is will be the second city to host the exhibition and the Company has open negotiations to expand the tour to more locations.

"The first edition of the exhibition was fantastic and we are very happy with the partnership with the Iguatemi Group. We have received many requests from fans asking us to bring the exhibition to their city, so we hope to keep this tour going for the next few years. We are seeing the exhibition as a new product, with potential to be offered to malls all over the world," stated Karina Israel, COO and co-founder of YDX and YDreams Global and co-creator of the exhibition.

About the Landscapes of Van Gogh Immersive Exhibition

Designed and executed by YDreams Global, the exhibition is a tribute to the work and the life of Dutch genius, Vincent van Gogh.

It brings eight different immersive rooms, each inspired by well-known paintings from the artist. "Starry Night Over the Rhône", for example, has a virtual reality activation. Also included are areas inspired by paintings like "Wheatfield with Crows" and "Almond Blossoms".

The exhibition features different immersive technologies such as augmented and virtual reality, projections and interactive displays.

Watch a Video about the Exhibition on our YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z8v8ntEDyuc&t=1s

About the Iguatemi Group

The Iguatemi Empresa de Shopping Centers S.A. (Iguatemi) is one of the largest full service companies in the shopping center sector of Brazil. Its activities include design, planning, development and management of regional shopping centers, outlets and mixed-use real estate complexes with commercial towers.

The Iguatemi holds participation in 16 shopping centers, 2 Premium Outlets and 3 commercial towers totaling 757,467 m² of GLA, being its own GLA of 458,613 m². The company participates in the administration of 15 of its 16 shopping malls, its two Premium Outlets and its three commercial towers.

Iguatemi's shares are listed on the New Market of Bovespa, the Brazilian stock exchange.

(Extracted from the Iguatemi official website)

About YDX Innovation

YDX Innovation Corp. (TSXV- YDX :: www.ydxinnovation.com) is a technology company that develops products and services and is an expert in immersive technologies like Augmented and Virtual Reality, eSports events and Interactive Exhibitions.

Currently three divisions are part of the YDX Family:

Arkave VR Arena - https://sales.arkavevr.com/ - a gaming platform that brings the most immersive Virtual Reality experience to Location Based venues with a highly scalable business model.

Arkave VR has 6 arenas in the United States, 4 being built in Canada, 3 in Brazil and 2 being installed in the UK. The product is being offered to Family Entertainment Centers throughout North America and Europe.

YDreams Global - www.ydreamsglobal.com - have developed over 1,300 interactive experiences for clients all over the world such as Disney, NBA, Adidas, Cisco, Nokia, Nike, Mercedes-Benz, Coca-Cola, Santander, AmBev, Qualcomm, Unilever, City of Rio and Fiat.

Game On Festival - www.gameonfestival.com - is a new event under development by the Company that combines eSports Tournaments with a large Interactive Exhibition about the videogame industry and its history.

