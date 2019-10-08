StillCanna Inc.: Stillcanna Continues to Refine the Future

Nexus Facility Further Purifies CBD into Premium Product

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 8, 2019 / Stillcanna Inc. (OTC PINK:SCNNF) (CSE:STIL) (FSE:A2PEWA) ("STIL" or the "Company") would like to announce its Polish extraction facility Nexus has successfully refined its Distillate oils to the highest possible purity.

There are no definitions for the words CBD oil, CBD Distillate, or Raw Oil no standards exist. But, there is one definable goal in the manufacturing of CBD oil, a clear honey colored oil with a content of over 90% CBD by volume. This level of refinement is a culmination of knowledge, experience and equipment, which eludes many in the industry; it is one of the most expensive and sought after products on the market today.

"Stillcanna has always intended to define and refine the future of CBD," pointed out Jason Dussault CEO of Stillcanna. "We continue to implement our mandate of volume manufacturing while deploying the highest standards of processing and products. Being able to produce such a high quality product puts Stillcanna in a small and elite group of global manufacturers in the seed to CBD supply chain."

The Purest of CBD Distillate "Honey Oil" Manufactured in Stillcanna's Nexus Facility in Poland.

The production of honey oil is another step for Stillcanna towards commercial scale manufacturing this quarter. Additionally, in order to create CBD isolate, one should start with highly concentrated CBD Distillate. The cleaner the Distillate, the more efficient is the process of binding the CBD molecules to create a pure CBD crystal "Isolate". The Company remains on track to ship CBD products in Q4 to existing and new customers.

About Stillcanna Inc .

Stillcanna Inc. (CSE:STIL) www.stillcanna.com is a Canadian early-stage life sciences company focused on the large scale manufacturing of CBD in Europe. The Company believes its proprietary intellectual property allows it to extract CBD at a lower cost. The Company has signed an initial extraction contract in Europe to be the exclusive extractor for Dragonfly Biosciences LLC, a United Kingdom-based supplier of CBD. The Company also recently completed the acquisition of Olimax NT SP. Z .O.O, a multi-generational hemp agricultural firm that is expected to increase the Company's market share in the European CBD industry.

