SimScale,the provider of the world's first production-ready SaaS application for engineering simulation, today released new analysis capabilities for calculating multi-direction pedestrian wind comfort. The new offering was created to support civil and wind engineers, urban planners, and architects to better anticipate how their projects will impact the comfort of pedestrians in surrounding areas. Additionally, the tool accelerates project completion and automatically computes wind comfort criteria including Lawson, Davenport, and NEN 8100. SimScale now allows for simulations of up to 36 wind directions simultaneously and is in accordance with recognized wind engineering standards and best practices.

With SimScale's new Multi-Direction Pedestrian Wind Comfort Analysis feature, users can:

Simplify the process of calculating wind impact. Users only need to upload their CAD and local wind data-wind profiles, statistical data analysis, and wind comfort criteria are computed automatically.

Quickly make calculations, aggregate data, and evaluate average annual wind comfort anywhere in the world.

Compute pedestrian wind comfort in terraneous locations.

Utilize SimScale's high-speed transient solver, which uses a cartesian "voxel grid" instead of a finite volume mesh and is faster and more robust than traditional methods.

Benefit from SimScale's cloud-based simulation solution, which allows for quick and cost-effective design changes and adaptations according to simulation results.

"We cannot forget that building projects-whether high-rises, bridges or tunnels-have a wide impact that spreads further than just local inhabitants. We are extremely excited to bring SimScale's new capabilities to market as it makes it easier and more efficient to ensure the comfort of all citizens at the street or even roof level when considering a design," says Jon Wilde, Vice President of Customer Success at SimScale. "SimScale decreases cost and makes complex calculations easier to compute."

