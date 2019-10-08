LYPHE GROUP Launches With Portfolio That Will Improve Patient Access to Medical Cannabis

Brings together companies at the forefront of innovation in cannabis to provide market leading end to end service for both patients and doctors

LONDON, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LYPHE GROUP launches today, bringing together a portfolio of leading companies in the medical cannabis industry, to transform access to cannabis-based medical products for patients with unmet needs.

The patient-led healthcare provider is building across European markets by providing key infrastructure and vital educational services to patients, doctors and the sector, led by experts in the industry.

Each LYPHE GROUP business shares its central goal: to pioneer patient access to safe and effective medical cannabis treatments.

LYPHE GROUP is comprised of the following industry leading organisations:

The Academy of Medical Cannabis - Following its successful launch last November, the online learning platform is training and educating clinicians and healthcare professionals solely on the subject of medical cannabis. The Academy, directed by Professor Mike Barnes , educates to reduce the stigma of this treatment option within the medical community around the world, as well as equipping clinicians with the knowledge to provide patients with expert care. The Academy has a growing presence globally, in locations including UK, Italy , Germany , France , Portugal , Ireland , Brazil and New Zealand .

- Following its successful launch last November, the online learning platform is training and educating clinicians and healthcare professionals solely on the subject of medical cannabis. The Academy, directed by Professor , educates to reduce the stigma of this treatment option within the medical community around the world, as well as equipping clinicians with the knowledge to provide patients with expert care. The Academy has a growing presence globally, in locations including UK, , , , , , and . The Medical Cannabis Clinics - The UK's first chain of private clinics specialising in innovative cannabis-based medical therapies and transforming lives by giving patients with unmet medical needs local access to the medical cannabis treatment options they so desperately need. Private clinic chain expert, Richard North continues his leadership of the clinics as Managing Director.

- The UK's first chain of private clinics specialising in innovative cannabis-based medical therapies and transforming lives by giving patients with unmet medical needs local access to the medical cannabis treatment options they so desperately need. Private clinic chain expert, continues his leadership of the clinics as Managing Director. Astral Health - The first platform to facilitate the bulk importation of medical cannabis into the UK, with import licenses in place across multiple jurisdictions, and extensive distribution in live markets beyond LYPHE GROUP's ecosystem. Pharmaceutical Executive and Market Access specialist, Robert Whitehouse sits as the Managing Director of Astral Health.

- The first platform to facilitate the bulk importation of medical cannabis into the UK, with import licenses in place across multiple jurisdictions, and extensive distribution in live markets beyond LYPHE GROUP's ecosystem. Pharmaceutical Executive and Market Access specialist, sits as the Managing Director of Astral Health. Dispensary Green - The UK's first online home-delivery pharmacy for medical cannabis that forms the perfect compliant and seamless link between patients' prescriptions, and fulfilment. Led by Pharmacist superintendent, Chris Ashton as Managing Director.

Through its integrated ecosystem of portfolio companies, LYPHE GROUP is breaking down barriers for patient access to medical cannabis by offering an innovative, standardised and seamless delivery of cannabis medicines and care. Through each of its composite companies, the group is empowering the medical community to prescribe with confidence and deliver the best medical cannabis care from consultation to delivery.

LYPHE GROUP is led by Chief Executive, Dean Friday, who brings over 12 years' experience as a senior executive driving growth in start-up businesses. Professor Mike Barnes also joins as both a board member and head of the Medical & Scientific Leadership Board as Chief Medical Officer. A consultant neurologist, trusted international medical cannabis expert and UK's leading medical campaigner for patient access, Professor Mike Barnes brings a wealth of unparalleled knowledge to LYPHE GROUP. They are joined by Jonathan Nadler, LYPHE GROUP's Chief Strategy Officer and Hannah Simon as Chief Operating Officer.

Hannah Deacon, tireless campaigner for UK access to medical cannabis for her young son Alfie Dingley and every patient in need, is Head of Patient Access. Hannah's involvement in LYPHE GROUP signals the company's unwavering commitment to place patient needs at the heart of everything it does.

Associate Professor of the Department of Agronomy at the University of Padova, Stefano Bona joins as LYPHE GROUP's Chief Scientific Officer after 30 years of research into the agricultural science of medical herbs, crops and soils. Andy Davies serves as Public Health Strategy Advisor with a focus on the UK market.

The company is headquartered in London, UK.

Dean Friday, CEO at LYPHE GROUP, commented:

"The launch of LYPHE GROUP is a pioneering step forward that will open up the market for import and prescribing of medical cannabis, improving access for patients in need.From training healthcare professionals to help them embrace this innovation in medicine, to providing the infrastructure for importation and fulfilling prescriptions, LYPHE GROUP supports the entire process - from consultation to delivery.

"Our integrated business model will help combat the disjointed system that currently inhibits patient access."

Hannah Deacon, Head of Patient Access at LYPHE GROUP, said:

"For many families like mine, medical cannabis is a lifeline and yet it continues to be exceptionally difficult for patients to gain access. LYPHE GROUP's all-encompassing service is a game-changer for the industry and I'm proud to be a part of an organisation committed to driving change so that more people in need have the opportunity to access medicines with the potential to give them a better quality of life."

Professor Mike Barnes, Chief Medical Officer at LYPHE GROUP, commented:

"The combined knowledge and expertise brought together under LYPHE GROUP is unparalleled. Our Medical & Scientific Leadership Board is comprised of world-leading clinicians and scientists and together with our educators, pharmacists and public policy experts, we are committed to opening up access and driving forward transformation in the industry for the benefit of patients."

LYPHE GROUP was formerly the medical division of European Cannabis Holdings. ECH Ltd recently completed its demerger after successfully incubating what have become some of the world's leading cannabis companies.

