Claranova's FY19 results confirmed strong organic revenue growth and margin expansion boosted by the inclusion of the high-growth, high-margin internet acquisitions. The recent acquisition of Personal Creations in the US opens up a new addressable market for the Mobile business and has prompted the company to raise its four-year revenue target. The company is well funded to continue to invest in the business, whether internally or via acquisition.

