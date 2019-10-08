Further Developments

To strengthen its position in the industry, our laboratory is now the first in Europe to measure the softness of hygiene products by reproducing the perception of human touch. Previously the level of softness would have been determined by panel feedback but now, with this latest piece of cutting-edge technology, actual data can be provided for proof of softness.

Applicable Products

Recognized worldwide for the quality of its work, its advanced test methods and state-of-the-art equipment, this laboratory's capabilities cover a wide range of hygiene products, including:

Absorbent hygiene products Baby diapers Feminine hygiene products (tampons, sanitary pads and napkins) Adult incontinence products

Tissue papers Toilet papers Facial papers Handkerchief

Cotton products Cotton pads Cotton buds Cotton swabs



Key Services

Encompassing all the main testing requirements for this the sector, including training, this laboratory can deliver:

Performance tests, such as the simulation on mannequins and other equipment

Research & development and Substitution Works and Performance (SWAP) tests on hygiene products to help clients find the best combinations of materials

Equipment supply - SGS is able to sell dedicated equipment for simulation testing

Training on hygiene product testing

Further still, our lab in Oignies, France is ISO/IEC 17025 accredited for the general requirements for the competence of testing and calibration laboratories.

For more information, please contact:

SGS France, Oignies Hygiene Division

2, rue George Sand, ZA Pierre Loti, 62590 Oignies, France

t: +33 (0)3 91 83 83 84