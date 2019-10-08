ENERGY STAR is the US Government-backed symbol for energy efficiency. Many organizations, manufacturers and utilities, including over 40 percent of the Fortune 500, partner with the EPA to deliver these cost-saving energy efficiency solutions that improve air quality and protect the climate. Products can earn a variety of incentives, including tax deductions, if they bear the ENERGY STAR label. It is also recognized in Canada and Europe Union (EU) markets.

ENERGY STAR Luminaires Specification V2.2

ENERGY STAR certification now covers a variety of products, including personal devices with charging functionality for luminaires. Products, such as desk lights using a USB charger or AC outlet, can receive ENERGY STAR luminaires certification. The external power supplies (EPS) that enable USB charging for these products must meet Level VI performance requirements or higher, under the International Efficiency Marking Protocol. This follows both US Department of Energy (DOE) and California Energy Commission (CEC) guidance.

Luminaires incorporating integral battery packs intended solely for emergency operation are also eligible for ENERGY STAR certification. EPA clarify in V2.2 that no additional requirement for this kind of product is needed, which means the testing should be conducted in both normal conditions and to the normal voltage.

Under the previous version of the luminaire certification a single product could normally only qualify under one luminaire type. Under Version 2.2, a single product can be certified to more than one luminaire type per certification. Whereas the manufacturer would previously have needed to submit a product twice if they wished it to be included under two different product categories, the updated EPA submission system has made the process easier. It has also decreased the work burden and certification fee in these instances.

To take into account the new photometric testing standard, ANSI/IES LM-79-19, the updated ENERGY STAR specification also now accepts both ANSI/IES LM-79-19 and IES LM-79-08 for testing.

Stakeholders should be aware that these adjustments do not affect current certifications and qualified products do not need to take any action in regard to this specification update. ENERGY STAR Product Specification for Luminaires (Light Fixtures) Eligibility Criteria Version 2.2 is effective immediately and all new products should follow the new specification.

SGS is an EPA-recognized Certification Body with a global network of laboratories offer testing and certification services to the luminaire industry.

