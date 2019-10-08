Anzeige
Dienstag, 08.10.2019

08.10.2019 | 12:05
Cargotec Corporation: Cargotec appoints Aki Vesikallio as Investor Relations Director

CARGOTEC CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 8 OCTOBER 2019 AT 1:00 PM (EEST)

Cargotec appoints Aki Vesikallio as Investor Relations Director

Aki Vesikallio (M.Sc.Econ) has been appointed Investor Relations Director as of 2 December 2019. He joins Cargotec from Outokumpu, where he has worked most recently as Investor Relations Manager.

"Aki has solid experience from both investor relations and the banking sector, and we are excited to have him strengthen our team," says Hanna-Maria Heikkinen, VP, Investor Relations. "I believe that the combination of his investor relations background from Outokumpu and several years of finance experience at Nordea bank will help us even further improve dialogue with investors and analysts."

For further information, please contact:
Carina Geber-Teir, SVP Communications, Cargotec, carina.geber-teir(a)cargotec.com, tel. +358 20 777 4000

Cargotec (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) enables smarter cargo flow for a better everyday with its leading cargo handling solutions and
services. Cargotec's business areas Kalmar, Hiab and MacGregor are pioneers in their fields. Through their unique position in ports, at sea
and on roads, they optimise global cargo flows and create sustainable customer value. Cargotec's sales in 2018 totalled approximately
EUR 3.3 billion and it employs around 12,000 people. www.cargotec.com


