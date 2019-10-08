Cargotec Corporation: Cargotec appoints Aki Vesikallio as Investor Relations Director

CARGOTEC CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 8 OCTOBER 2019 AT 1:00 PM (EEST)

Cargotec appoints Aki Vesikallio as Investor Relations Director

Aki Vesikallio (M.Sc.Econ) has been appointed Investor Relations Director as of 2 December 2019. He joins Cargotec from Outokumpu, where he has worked most recently as Investor Relations Manager.

"Aki has solid experience from both investor relations and the banking sector, and we are excited to have him strengthen our team," says Hanna-Maria Heikkinen, VP, Investor Relations. "I believe that the combination of his investor relations background from Outokumpu and several years of finance experience at Nordea bank will help us even further improve dialogue with investors and analysts."

