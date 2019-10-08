The Hyperorchid Protocol Has Been Launched SDK Application to Global Developers

Bandwidth decentralized billing and other core technologies based on the micro-payment channel of Ethernet Square network, have achieved traffic sharing and incentive

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 8, 2019 / If you have completely free and secure access to the Internet, you are in the company of just 24% of the internet's population, according to statistics cited by the World Economic Forum. Users desire access to an uncensored and surveillance-free Internet, and the Orchid Protocol makes this possible. The Orchid Protocol is an open source project being developed by Orchid Labs. The concept consists of a secure and anonymous layer on top of the Internet that allows users to communicate freely. Now, another technology called the Hyperorchid Protocol has been launched through Bitcoin.org to run within the Orchid Protocol.

The Orchid Protocol was born in 2017 with a flood of support from Sequoia Capital, Anderessen Horowitz, PolyChain Capital, Blockchain Capital, and several other well-known investors and institutions. With $120 million US dollars in financing, the project slowly faded away, leaving behind a code base with no value. Although, the technical aspects of the white paper are correct, therefore, many developers around the world continue to study the Orchid Protocol and its possible applications.

At the end of 2017, an unknown laboratory began to secretly develop the bottom layer technology of blockchain, which is basically the same as the orchid protocol technology. In August 2019, the laboratory announced relevant technologies called Hyperorchid Protocol that can be implemented in the Orchid Protocol technology had been fully developed and implemented by the team. This included point-to-point encryption technology beyond the Orchid Protocol, distributed node discovery technology, and network stability maintenance technology. Bandwidth decentralized billing and other core technologies originally created by the team, based on the micro-payment channel of Ethernet Square network, have achieved traffic sharing and incentive. Specifically, the team's so-called Hyperorchid Protocol had been developed.

One month later, the laboratory developed the traffic sharing function based on public network IP, and began to make more detailed optimization of SDK technologies. SDK were also opened to global development enthusiasts to develop numerous applications under the underlying protocol. The laboratory gave the protocol the name Hyperorchid Protocol.

According to the laboratory's announcement, the Hyperorchid Protocol proposes a solution to secure the use of Internet traffic at the bottom, and focus on providing a practical reference solution for the network landing use of 5G and SpaceX's Starlink program. This in turn provides a solution path for the popularization and application of 5G and Starlink in the future-- showing that the third Internet claimed by the laboratory is realistic.

The need for everyone to connect has become an important milestone project in the development of the new generation of Internet. For this reason, a communication network will be formed through the Earth's low-orbit satellites, allowing "WiFi signals" to cover every inch of the globe. People can connect to the Internet, regardless of whether they are in the Arctic, the mountains, or a remote island.

SpaceX's Starlink program, a non-profit organization called Outernet, the constellation system of OneWeb, and the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation have all proposed to establish the global Internet by this method. Each organization proposes to launch hundreds or thousands of satellites into low-orbit and ultra-low orbit, all with the same objective-- to truly connect the world through the Internet. Recently, SpaceX said it would speed up the Starlink program and set a new target of providing satellite broadband in the southern United States by the end of 2020.

The concept of a world connected by satellite is not a goal the Hyperorchid Protocol can accomplish today, but it is important to develop point-to-point encrypted transmission and unrestricted transmission based on this project. The laboratory has established a blockchain micro-payment protocol, which is based on blockchain transmission encryption protocol. The protocol is for users who contribute bandwidth to the P2P network and users who use bandwidth. There is a condition that American scientists and technicians combine relevant applications of blockchain technology in the use of base P2P network.

Since the laboratory announced the authorization to open the first SDK in order to develop the VPN network acceleration function described in the original "Orchid Protocol," more than 200 DAPP application development teams from all over the world have applied for authorization to use the SDK. Each team is hoping to take the lead in developing the application "decentralized VPN network accelerator" with huge market space to occupy this blank area of the global market.

VPN purchases amount to hundreds of billions of dollars yearly, and ExpressVPN, one of the world's largest VPN company, makes billions of dollars every year. The US, Pakistan, Iran, China, parts of Europe, and several other countries are the world's largest VPN markets. According to research done by VPN Pro in Germany, 30% of the world's largest VPN companies are controlled by Chinese companies, which shows that this market is attracting the attention. In July 2018, VPN.com's domain name was acquired for 7-digit US dollars, becoming the world's 7th largest domain name acquisition. In August 2019, the Beijing government announced it would allow foregin-funded enterprises to provide VPN services, this in turn stimulated enthusiasm of several major VPN service providers to the Chinese market.

The "decentralized VPN" function of the Hyperorchid Protocol is only a part of the application of protocol functions, and the problem solved based on traffic consensus is the core of the laboratory team. As for the technical scheme dedicated to service 5G network and the Starlink network terminal landing application, a project like the Hyperorchid Protocol has a higher pursuit than other blockchain projects. Therefore, we are excited to see where this technology goes and we have high expectations from this laboratory.

