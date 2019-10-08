Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 07-October-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 345.29p INCLUDING current year revenue 352.51p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 338.50p INCLUDING current year revenue 345.71p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---